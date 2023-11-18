Saturday, November 18, 2023
Updated:

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles, and several Chief Ministers to watch the Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will showcase a spectacular air show above the stadium ahead of the match.

OpIndia Staff
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM to watch Cricket World Cup final tomorrow
Cricket diplomacy between India-Australia extends further through World Cup final (L), Indian and Australian leaders picture from earlier this year (R) (Image Source - Business Standard and The Guardian)
On Sunday (19th November), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be watching the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat government confirmed on Saturday (18th November). 

According to official confirmation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a host of other Central Ministers and Chief Ministers, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, will also be attending the much-awaited final on Sunday.  

Confirming the same, Gyanendra Singh Malik, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad said, “Indian PM (Narendra Modi) will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia (tomorrow).”

The City Commissioner added that the PM will be accompanied by Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while several Ministers and Chief Ministers will also be in attendance for the finals. 

During the press conference, the commissioner urged cricket fans attending tomorrow’s game between India and Australia to use the Metro for transportation. He added that security measures are being heightened due to the arrival of VIP dignitaries, aiming to prevent traffic congestion. Over 100,000 spectators are anticipated at the venue tomorrow.

Additionally, taking to X, the Gujarat CM posted, “Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia as well as dignitaries including Central Government Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states are also expected to come to Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium to watch this final match.” 

Meanwhile, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will showcase a spectacular air show above the stadium ahead of the match. The Indian Air Force team has conducted rehearsals for the past two days. Additionally, various artists will deliver special performances before and during the match.

Seen as cricket diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Australian PM Anthony Albanese were in attendance on the opening day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia in March, this year.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

