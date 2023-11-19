Sunday, November 19, 2023
Rajasthan: ‘Lal diary ka page khulta hai, udhar Gehlot ka fuse ud jata hai’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges

PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party and said that slowly the pages of the infamous Lal Diary have started opening.

PM Modi in Churu
PM Modi in Churu. Image Source: X handle of Narendra Modi
5

On Sunday, 19th November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Taranagar in Churu, Rajasthan. PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party and said that slowly the pages of the infamous Lal Diary have started opening. He said that as the pages of the Lal diary open, CM Gehlot’s fuse blows.

In an X post about the rally, the Prime Minister said, “The enthusiasm and zeal of my family members in the huge public meeting in Taranagar, Churu is a clear indication that people have faith in the track record of BJP. Salute to all the people who came to give blessings.”

PM Modi said, “Nowadays the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out. 5 years of the Congress govt have been spent in running each other out.”

Narendra Modi further said, “The entire story of Congress’s license to loot is recorded in the Lal Diary and now slowly the pages of the Lal Diary have started opening. Here the pages of Lal Diary open and on the other side Gehlot ji’s fuse blows, ‘jaadugar’ ki ‘jaadugari’ ab Lal Diary mein dikhne lagi hai. (The magic of the magician is visible in Lal Diary.)”

He added, “If you choose BJP, we will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. BJP will score development rapidly and victory will be for Rajasthan, victory will be for the future of Rajasthan, victory will be for the mothers, sisters, youth and farmers of Rajasthan.”

Mentioning the efforts taken by the BJP government on ‘One Rank One Pension’, he said, “This is a brave land, where the bravery of its sons plays a big role in keeping the entire country safe. Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the children of such a land. On the issue of ‘One Rank One Pension’, the Congress kept the Bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, made them suffer a lot.”

What is the Lal Diary mentioned by PM Modi?

The term “Lal Diary” or “Red Diary” has become synonymous with political corruption in Rajasthan, India. It refers to a mysterious diary that is said to contain sensitive information about financial irregularities, corruption, and other alleged wrongdoings by Congress politicians. The existence of the diary has never been officially confirmed, but its spectre has haunted Rajasthan’s political landscape in 2023.

In 2023, the Lal Diary made headlines when Rajendra Gudha, a former minister in the Rajasthan government, claimed to have the diary. He alleged that the diary contains details of financial transactions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other influential figures. Gudha’s claims created a political storm, with the opposition BJP demanding an investigation. However, the Gehlot government dismissed the allegations as baseless and refused to order an inquiry.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the Lal Diary continues to be a source of political speculation and debate in Rajasthan. Its existence remains shrouded in mystery, but its influence on the state’s political landscape is undeniable. The diary has become a symbol of the dark side of politics, fueling allegations of corruption and fueling political rivalries.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Rajasthan is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for a single phase on 25th November 2023. The fate of the state’s 200 assembly seats will be decided on this crucial date, with over 5.2 crore eligible voters casting their votes. The counting of votes will take place on 3rd December 2023, and the results will be declared on the same day.

