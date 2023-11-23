Former model Sheila Kennedy has filed a lawsuit against the lead singer of popular band Guns N’ Roses, Axl Rose. Kennedy has accused Axl Rose of sexual assault and battery. As per the complaint, the violent incident took place in a hotel room in New York in 1989. Kennedy has sought damages from Rose for intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence. The legal team handling her case has requested a jury trial. Notably, Kennedy was diagnosed with depression and anxiety following the alleged assault in the late 1980s.

Kennedy’s legal team filed the lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court shortly before the expiration of a law allowing survivors of sexual assault to file a lawsuit against the alleged accused regardless of the original statute of limitations expired. At the time of the alleged assault, Kennedy was the 26-year-old model for Penthouse magazine. Reportedly, she met Rose at a nightclub in New York City in early 1989. Later that night, the musician allegedly assaulted her sexually at his hotel suite. The limitation under the law that allowed the lawsuit would have expired on the midnight of 23rd November.

In a statement to CNN, Rose’s attorney, Alan S, rejected the allegations. He stated the incident described in the lawsuit never occurred, and Rose does not recall meeting Kennedy.

As per the lawsuit, Rose invited Kennedy and another model to a party at his hotel suite. They had alcohol and drugs at the party. Initially, Kennedy did not mind meeting Rose, but later, when he allegedly pushed her against the wall and kissed her, the perception changed.

In her complaint, Kennedy claimed to have witnessed Axl Rose engaging in painful and aggressive sexual conduct with the other model. She further added in her complaint that Rose physically assaulted Kennedy and dragged her across the suite by her hair. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Kennedy further claimed in her lawsuit that following the traumatic experience, she suffered lasting emotional, physical, psychological and financial impacts. Furthermore, she developed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD when exposed to music by the popular band.

Dr Ann Olivarius is represented in her case. She expressed hope that Kennedy’s case would encourage other victims to come forward. She added that the case can potentially become a turning point for the music industry. The incident was previously explained in Kennedy’s autobiography ‘No One’s Pet’ published in 2016. In 2021, a documentary titled ‘Look Away’ based on abuse in the music industry also highlighted the case. Reportedly, in 1994, People Magazine published an article alleging Rose’s abusive behaviour towards his past partners, including Erin Everly and Stephanie Seymour.