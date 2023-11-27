On 26th November, Delhi Police successfully arrested two sharpshooters affiliated with Khalistani terrorists and gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla alias Arsh Dalla’s group following an encounter. During the initial interrogation, the two sharpshooters revealed they were tasked to target Punjabi singer Elly Mangat. Furthermore, they told police that other VVIPs were their target.

#WATCH | Delhi: After a brief encounter last night, Delhi police special cell arrested two shooters of Arsh Dalla gang from Mayur Vihar area pic.twitter.com/JJTQYC1vQp — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Speaking to the media, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police HGS Dhaliwal said, “Two sharpshooters affiliated with international terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla, alias Arsh Dalla, have been arrested. The captured shooters are identified as Rajpreet Singh, alias Raja, also known as Bamb, and Veerendra Singh, alias Vimmi. They were apprehended near the Akshardham Temple, Mayur Vihar, on the main road. Arsh Dala had assigned them the task of eliminating Punjabi singer Elly Mangat. Attempts to carry out this task in October 2023 were unsuccessful as the singer was not at home during the specified time.”

Delhi | Two sharpshooters of international terrorist/Gangster Arshdeep Singh @ Dala namely Rajpreet Singh alias Raja alias Bamb and Virender Singh alias Vimmy arrested by Delhi Police on the main road towards Akshardham Mandir, Mayur Vihar after a brief exchange of fire. Both of… pic.twitter.com/fOt65gEMyX — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Dhaliwal added, “During the encounter, the suspects fired five rounds, with two of them hitting a police officer’s bulletproof vest. In response, the police team fired six rounds at the suspects. A revolver and six live cartridges were recovered from one shooter, while the other had a 30mm pistol, seven live cartridges, and a hand grenade. Additionally, a stolen bike was also seized.”

After questioning the suspects, raids were conducted at the premises linked to another accomplice of the two, Sachin Bhati, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Bhati was also arrested by the police. The police also recovered weapons from Bhati during the raid.

Who are Rajpreet Singh and Veerendra Singh

Both Rajpreet and Veerendra hail from Punjab. They face multiple charges linked to extortion, murder and attempted murder. In 2017, Rajpreet was granted bail in a murder case and he has been on the run since then. On the other hand, Veerendra was wanted in connection to a firing incident outside a jewellery shop and demanding extortion from the shop owner. He faced multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 186, 353, 307, and 34.

Who is Arshdeep Dalla

Arshdeep Singh or Arshdeep Dalla is a 27-year-old gangster from Dalla village in Punjab. He is affiliated to Khalistani terrorist organisations such as Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). Currently, he is living in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada with his wife and minor daughter. He holds a passport issued from Jalandhar in 2017. He has connections to Canadian gangster Goldy Brar who took responsibility for assassinating controversial Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Dalla has been active since 2020. He has been involved in terror funding, forming terror modules, orchestrating weapon supply, and planning targeted killings in Punjab. According to the dossier issued on Dalla by the intelligence agencies, he has a higher kill record compared to the KTF leader and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was assassinated probably in a gang war by unknown assailants in Canada.

Dalla had worked with Nijjar and others in several criminal activities. He was behind the planning of an attack on a Hindu priest in Phillaur, Punjab. Arshdeep Dalla also claimed responsibility for the murder of Manohar Lal in Bathinda and Sukhpreet Singh, who was also a criminal. He had collaborated with criminals like Bikram Brar and Goldy Brar which led to the formation of KTF modules to target specific individuals.

In January 2022, he planned to target the SSP of Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill and two CIA inspectors. Furthermore, reports suggest he worked with Gurjant Singh Janty and Lakhbir Singh Rode to form a KTF module in Haryana. He also formed a 7-member KTF module in Punjab to target a Mohali-based immigration consultant named Pritpal Singh Boddy.