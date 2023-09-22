Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has, with brazen impunity, nurtured and fattened Khalistani terrorists, gangsters, Islamists and their affiliate organisations for liberal vote bank politics. Recently, Trudeau claimed that Indian agents were responsible for the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, who he believes was a ‘Canadian citizen’ – Hardeep Nijjar. Without providing a shred of demonstrable proof, Trudeau proceeded to create a diplomatic storm resulting in Canada dismissing one Indian diplomat, India responding in kind and India suspending visa services for Canadians due to threat to their embassies.

India, on its part, has been raising the issue of Canada providing safe haven to Khalistani terrorists for a long time. It is certainly not a problem that has festered only after PM Modi came to power. In 1982, India had requested the extradition Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Parmar. At that time, Justin Trudeau’s father – Pierre Trudeau – had shielded Parmar and refused to comply with India’s request. In 1985, Parwar masterminded the Air India bombing which claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

On a regular basis, there are calls to kill Hindus and disintegrate India, which are made from the soil of Canada by Khalistani terrorists. In response to the shenanigans by Justin Trudeau, India issued a strong statement calling out the safe haven being provided to gangsters and terrorists in Canada.

On Thursday, 21st September 2023, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi held a press conference for weekly briefings. Expectedly, the majority of the questions were regarding the rapidly deteriorating relations with Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian govt was behind the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Bagchi said that Canada has a growing reputation as a safe haven for terrorists, extremists, and organised crime.

When asked about the allegations by Canada and India’s response, he further said, “I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action against them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven. We have been engaged with our partners on various issues including this one. We have conveyed our positions to them and those are part of ongoing conversations.”

On the 20th of September, NIA released a list of 43 most wanted criminals including Canada-based gangsters with links to Khalistani groups. Two names on the list were Arshdeep Dalla and Sukhool Singh. Both these gangsters were closely associated with Hardeep Nijjar – the Khalistani terrorist who Canada is accusing India of killing.

On 20th September (local time), one of the most wanted criminals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, was killed in a gang war in Canada. As per the India Today report, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder of Sukha Duneke.

Duneke was an associate of Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist who recently took responsibility for killing Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga.

Duneke was a member of the Bambiha gang named in controversial Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. He escaped to Canada in 2017. He was operating his gang activities in India while sitting comfortably in Canada. Hailing from the south Malwa region, Duneke was a small-time gangster who rose to headlines quickly. Along with gangsters like Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla, he was into extortion and cross-border funding. Duneke was a known Khalistani sympathiser.

While Canada tries to pin India down without any proof, it has harboured terrorists who wish to kill Hindus and attack the sovereignty of India. OpIndia has accessed the rap sheet of several of these Khalistani terrorists who are operating from the soil of Canada. While Trudeau wishes to further the narrative that Nijjar was an innocent Canadian citizen, here is a rap sheet of two of his associates – Arshdeep Dalla and Sukhdool Singh.

Arshdeep Dalla

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arshdeep Dalla is Indian by nationality but operates from Canada. He lives in Surrey, Canada and is associated with the Khalistani Tiger Force. He has been involved in several terrorist and criminal activities against India, operating from Canada.

In a Facebook post, he took responsibility for the murder of Paramjeet Singh, 45, an electrician from Bardeke village, Jagraon. In a post uploaded on his Facebook account, Dalla took responsibility saying that he avenged Dilpreet Singh Dhaliwal, who committed suicide due to harassment by the Bardeke family. The murder took place on January 4th, 2023.

NIA later interrogated Dalla’s associates Kamalpreet Sharma, Ajmeet Singh Pannu, Akashdeep, Sandeep Singh @ Seepa and Veeja Singh @Gaggu. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Arsh Dalla was an expert in Khalistani radicalisation and motivating others to commit crimes against India and Hindus in India. He used to use Facebook extensively to reach out to vulnerable youth in order to recruit them for Khalistani terrorism and was a close associate with the recently killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar – who Canada is now fighting for as an innocent citizen.

During the months of August to September, he had made threatening calls to a businessman from Sangrur, Chunni Lal and demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 crore. Similarly, Ajay Dhawan, a property dealer from Ludhiana received ransom calls from him for an amount of Rs. 20 lakhs in the month of July-August, 2023.

Further, he was also in regular touch with arrested gangster Lovepreet Singh who was involved in the killing of a Moga businessman. The rap sheet on him mentions that the murder was carried out on the instructions of Arshdeep Dalla. Lovepreet Singh, arrested in 2021, was also associated with Khalistani Tiger Force. In 2021, he was arrested in connection with several cases, including the murder of a businessman and a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. Reportedly, the murder of the Dera Sacha Sauda follower was done as revenge for a case of sacrilege.

The Indian Express report in 2021 read, “Police said their investigations so far have also revealed that the arrested suspects had been involved in the killing of gangster Sukha Lamme in June last year and throwing his body in a canal in Moga. Police have launched a hunt to locate Lamme’s body”.

Upon his arrest, the police said that three 0.32-bore pistols with 38 live cartridges and one 0.315-bore pistol with 10 live cartridges, along with two magazines, were seized from the suspects.

There were several revelations that were made by the police in 2021, which directly connect Lovepreet Singh, Arsh Dalla and Hardeep Nijjar.

The police had said in 2021 that Lovepreet Singh was acting in the direction of Hardeep Nijar – based in Canada. His name (Nijjar’s) had featured in the list of Khalistani terrorists that was given by then CM of Punjab to Justin Trudeau in 2018. In 2021, the DGP said that three other KTF co-conspirators, identified as Arshdeep, Ramandeep and Charanjit alias Rinku Bihla, were hiding in Surrey (B.C) Canada, while one Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, was in the run at that time. He said Arshdeep Singh of village Dalla in Moga and Ramandeep Singh of Ferozepur went to Canada in 2019 and 2017 respectively. Lovepreet and Kamaljeet Sharma were known to Arshdeep as they all belonged to the same village – Dalla. They were all paid by Arshdeep through Western Union money transfers. The police had said that in June 2020, Arshdeep Dalla had visited India and roped in Lovepreet Singh to kill gangster Sukha Lamme by injecting him with a poisonous substance at an abandoned house in Dalla village of Moga.

The Punjab police had issued a Look Out Notice against Arshdeep Dalla and the then CM Amarinder Singh handing over a list of Khalistani terrorists to Justin Trudeau functioning from Canada in 2018.

Major crimes by Arshdeep Dalla:

Associates of Arshdeep Dalla had shot dead Tajinder Singh alias Pinka in Moga. FIR No 122 was filed on 14th July 2020 under sections 302, 34 IPC & 25 Arms Act, in police station City South, District Moga. Associates of Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla shot dead Manohar Lal in Bhatinda. FIR No 163 was filed on 20th November 2020 under sections 302, 307, 34 IPC & 25, 54, 59 Arms Act & 10, 11, 16, 13-8(B) UAPA Act in Police Station Dayalpura, Bathinda. The case was taken over by NIA. One Kamaldeep Sharma was also attacked by the associates of Arshdeep with an intent to kill. FIR No 28 was filed on 31st January 2021 under sections 307, 34 IPC & 25 Arms Act in Police Station Phillaur, District Jalandhar Rural. The case was taken over by NIA.

Arshdeep Dalla is still based in Canada and no action has been taken by Justin Trudeau to bring him to justice.

Sukhdool Singh

Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha was recently killed in Canada by unknown gunmen. Sukhdool Singh was known as ‘Sukha Duneke’ and has been on a wanted list by India. Sukha had fled from India in 2017 with the help of forged documents. He hailed from Moga district of Punjab. He was linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang. Unconfirmed reports have stated that unknown assailants shot Sukha in what appears to be an inter-gang clash in Canada’s Winnipeg.

Interestingly, Sukha’s name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on September 20. The names included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India. He was listed as No. 33 on the NIA list.

“Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA had posted on X.

Sukhdool Singh, as mentioned earlier, was a close associate of not just Arshdeep Dalla but also Hardeep Nijjar. He was living in Ontario, Canada and originally hails from Village Duneke Kalan, District – Moga, Punjab.

Sukhdool was a wanted gangster in India and had more than 30 criminal cases against him. A Look Out Circular was also issued in his name while he was being harboured in Canada. His crimes include 2 Murder, 4 attacks with intent to murder, aiding escape of prisoners, UAPA related cases.

He is one of the key conspirators in the killing of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal during an ongoing match in village Mallian in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022. (FIR No 40 was filed against him on 14th March 2022 under sections 302/307/148/149/120-B IPC, 25/27 A. Act in PS Sadar Nakodar Jalandhar Rural)

Recently, in the months of April-June, 2023 he had made threat calls to Panchayat Secretary, Sukhveer Singh and demanded a ransom of Rs. 15 Lakhs. Similarly, Ajay Kumar, a Ludhiana-based businessman had received ransom calls from him for an amount of Rs. 03 crores in the month of June 2023.

Some of the FIRs listed against his name are:

FIR No. 208 dated: 12-11-2018 u/s 302, 307, 34 IPC, 25, 27 Arms Act, PS Baghapurana, Moga, and Punjab. FIR No. 154 dated: 07-11-2019 u/s 302, 320-B, 34 IPC, 25, 27 Arms Act, PS SadarKotkapura, Faridkot, Punjab. FIR No 182 Dt. 28.12.2005Us 324/323/506/148/149 IPC PS SadarMoga. FIR No 231 Dt. 01.01.2009Us 451/307/148/149 IPC, 25/27 A. Act PSBaghapurana, Moga. FIR No 134 Dt.20.10.2011Us 458/380/382/323/34 IPC, 25/27 A. Act PS City Moga. FIR No 46 Dt. 07.03.2013Us 307/452/148/149 IPC PS City Faridkot. FIR No. 56 Dt. 10.06.2014Us 307/324/323/341/148/149 IPC PSMehna, Moga. FIR No 46 Dt. 25.05.2015Us 452/324/34/109 IPC PSSadarMoga. FIR No 62 Dt.12.08.2016Us 324/323/341/148/149IPC PSSadarMoga. FIR No 208 Dt. 12.11.2018Us 302/307/34 IPC ,25/27 A. Act PSBaghapurana, Moga. FIR No 154 Dt. 07.11.2019Us 302/120-B/201/411/34 IPC 25/27 A. Act PSSadarKotka Pura. FIR No 162 Dt. 13.12.2019Us 307/224/332/353/186/130/148/149/120-B/201/483/411 IPC, 25 A. Act PSMoonak, Sangrur. FIR No 109 Dt.19.11.2020Us 413/120-B IPC PS Thermal, Bathinda. FIR No 39 Dt. 22.03.2021Us 115/120-B IPC 25 A. Act, 20 Unlawful Activity PSMehtiana, Hoshiarpur. FIR No 172 Dt. 13.08.2021 Us 174-A IPC PS BahgapuranaMoga. FIR No 05 Dt.12.01.2022Us 302/427/120-B/148/149 IPC, 25 A.Act PSNathana Bathinda. FIR No 27 Dt. 09.03.2022Us 387/506 IPC PS Sadar Kotkapura, Faridkot. FIR No 40 Dt. 14.03.2022Us 302/307/148/149/120-B IPC, 25/27 A.Act PSSadarNakodar, Jalandhar Rural. FIR No 65 Dt.17.04.2022Us 387/506/212/216 IPC,25/27 A. Act PS Kotbhai, Sri Muktsar Sahib. FIR No 06 Dt. 10.02.2023Us 17/18/20/40 Unlawful Activities 384/120-B IPC ,25 A. Act PSSSOC, Fazilka. FIR No 41 Dt. 18.02.2023Us 25/7,25/8 A. Act PS Civil Lines, Bathinda.

It is evident that Canada has been harbouring hardened criminals, gangsters and terrorists under the garb of freedom of expression. Interestingly, Hardeep Nijjar, the terrorist that Justin Truedeau’s heart is bleeding for, was represented in several legal cases by the head of a banned Khalistani terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice. Gurpatwant Pannu has been seen in Canada, roaming around with impunity, issuing threats to Hindus. Only recently, after the unsubstantiated claims by Justin Trudeau, Pannu issued a threat to Hindus living in Canada asking them to leave the country of face dire consequences.

On Wednesday (September 20), the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) wrote a letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, calling for decisive action in response to a hateful video statement targeting Hindus.

The video, released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has raised concerns. It has added to the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada, which started due to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations about India’s supposed involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In its letter, HFC wrote, “We, the Hindu community in Canada, urgently request your attention to our deep concerns regarding recent statements made by Mr. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the lawyer representing Hardeep Singh Nijjar. We implore the authorities to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness, as it directly impacts the safety and security of Canadian citizens. Our alarm has been exacerbated by the dissemination of a hateful video on social media.”

The letter said, “The foundation of international relationships is predicated on a long-term strategy of mutual benefit, and it is of paramount importance that domestic considerations do not eclipse sound judgment.”

“Tensions have escalated following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Monday, September 18 regarding the Canadian intelligence services investigation into a potential connection between the government of India and the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada,” it further added.

Hindu Forum Canada added in its letter to the Canadian minister, “Mr Pannu has articulately expressed the beliefs held by himself and his Khalistani associates, leaving no room for ambiguity they intend to target individuals who do not subscribe to their ideology. These threats have now materialized within Canada, and it is imperative that the Canadian government does not underestimate their gravity. Both Canadian Prime Minister Mr Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Mr Jagmeet Singh have previously defended these incidents as matters of freedom of expression. We implore them to address Mr. Pannu’s threat to Indo-Canadian citizens, particularly Hindus residing in Canada.”

While Justin Trudeau evades questions and furthers anti-India tropes during his press conference, India-Canada ties have taken a serious hit with the active support that Justin Trudeau extends to Khalistani and Islamists elements who wish to attack the sovereignty of India.