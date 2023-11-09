Thursday, November 9, 2023
Surat: Beautician Shahrukh molests a minor Hindu girl at Javed Habib salon, booked under POCSO Act

After a haircut, Shahrukh took the girl to another cabin for facial, and there he began to touch her inappropriately

Accused has been identified as Shahrukh Shah alias Mohammad Riyaz Hasamtuallah Shah (Image source: Desh Gujarat)
6

A 17-year-old Hindu girl in Surat was allegedly molested by a 24-year-old male beautician named Shahrukh Shah at the Javed Habib salon at Shiv Kartik Enclave, VIP road. According to the police, on 5th November, the victim visited the salon with her mother.

The girl got a haircut and then decided to get a facial treatment done. Shahrukh took the girl to another cabin and during the facial, he began to touch her inappropriately.

When the victim objected, the accused pretended to pass it as a mistake only to repeat it again. The accused again touched the girl inappropriately. At this point, the minor girl barged out of the cabin and informed her mother. The mother and daughter left the salon.

“The incident took place on Sunday (5th November) when the girl went to the salon with her mother. After hair-cutting, she wanted to go for facial treatment. The male beautician took her to a different cabin. During facial, he started touching her inappropriately and when she objected, he said sorry,” Times of India quoted the Vesu police inspector RY Raval.

Later, the family decided to file an FIR with the Vesu police, which acted promptly and arrested three male beauticians of the salon. The girl identified the accused Shahrukh before the executive magistrate. It was revealed that Shahrukh’s real name is Mohammad Riyaz Hasamtullah Shah.

He is a resident of Rajipurkala village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He had been working at the Javed Habib Salon for the past few months. He was employed with a salary of Rs 35,000 a month to handle and manage the salon’s operations.

The accused has been booked and arrested under Section 354A (1)(1) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

