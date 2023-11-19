Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan over his sexist remarks against the actress. During a recent press conference, Mansoor Ali Khan remarked that he was hoping for a rape scene with Trisha in the Tamil film Leo. Trisha responded by stating that individuals like Mansoor bring a bad name to mankind.

Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha Krishnan, and Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay collaborated in the October 2023 released film “Leo.” Vijay played the lead role in the film, while Mansoor Ali took on a supporting role.

Mansoor Ali Khan said, “When I found out that I was working with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene. I assumed I would lift Trisha in the film and take her to the bedroom, as I have done in many films with other actresses before. I have performed several rape scenes before, and it’s nothing new for me. However, these people did not even let me see Trisha during the shooting in Kashmir.”

Responding to Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha Krishnan wrote on her X handle, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The film’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, also criticised Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remarks. He wrote on his X handle, “Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour.”

Mansoor Ali Khan has a history of making derogatory comments about women, a trend that continued when he criticised actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance in the song ‘Kawala’ from Rajinikanth’s film “Jailer” in August 2023. His inappropriate remarks sparked significant backlash on social media at that time.

Mansoor Ali Khan was also involved in spreading fear about vaccines when he linked actor Vivek’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine. He accused local authorities and governments of collectively committing ‘murder’ by administering the vaccine to people. The Madras High Court directed the actor, known for his supporting roles in Tamil films, to pay a fine of 2 lakh rupees to the state government for spreading rumours about the COVID-19 vaccine.