On Saturday (11th November), the main accused in the killing of a businessman’s wife in Mathura was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police during an encounter. Accused Farooq had on November 4 killed businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal’s wife Kalpana Agarwal during a robbery.

The police said that accused Farooq, who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty, was shot dead on Saturday night. This came after Farooq opened fire on the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Farooq and his accomplice, Mohsin, were charged with the November 4 murder of an elderly woman, Kalpana Agarwal, in Mathura’s Guru Kripa Colony. When the accused looted their home, her husband, businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal, was also injured. Accused Farooq and Mohsin looted a huge sum of money and jewellery from the businessman’s residence.

According to the authorities, Mohsin was working as a driver for the Agarwal family. Before the robbery, he had taken the keys to their house. On the evening of November 3, he brought Farooq to the Agarwals’ residence without informing anyone, concealing him in the luggage compartment while dropping the businessman off.

Reportedly, when they arrived home, the accused Mohsin gave Farooq the key, which he used to enter the house later at night. During the burglary, Farooq assaulted the elderly couple, and the woman died as a result of her injuries. Farooq left the scene in the same car after the crime.

The accused were identified by police using CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, and Mohsin was arrested a few days ago. The incident occurred when Farooq opened fire on officials attempting to apprehend him. He was shot in retaliatory action by the cops. The police also found Rs 21.8 lakh in cash, jewels, gold jewellery, and a looted Toyota Innova Krista car, as well as guns and cartridges.

Taking to X, Mathura Police shared the statement of Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey who informed that the police killed accused Farooq on Saturday during an encounter. He said that Farooq was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. SSP Pandey said that Farooq had killed businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal’s wife during a robbery at his house in Gurukripa Vilas Colony located in the police station highway area.