Sunday, November 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Farooq who killed a Mathura businessman's wife during robbery attempt, killed in encounter...
Crime
Updated:

UP: Farooq who killed a Mathura businessman’s wife during robbery attempt, killed in encounter with police

The police said that accused Farooq, who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty, was shot dead on Saturday night. This came after Farooq opened fire on the Special Operations Group (SOG).

OpIndia Staff
Farooq who killed a Mathura businessman's wife during robbery attempt, killed in encounter with police (Images via AajTak, X)
6

On Saturday (11th November), the main accused in the killing of a businessman’s wife in Mathura was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police during an encounter. Accused Farooq had on November 4 killed businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal’s wife Kalpana Agarwal during a robbery.

The police said that accused Farooq, who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty, was shot dead on Saturday night. This came after Farooq opened fire on the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Farooq and his accomplice, Mohsin, were charged with the November 4 murder of an elderly woman, Kalpana Agarwal, in Mathura’s Guru Kripa Colony. When the accused looted their home, her husband, businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal, was also injured. Accused Farooq and Mohsin looted a huge sum of money and jewellery from the businessman’s residence.

According to the authorities, Mohsin was working as a driver for the Agarwal family. Before the robbery, he had taken the keys to their house. On the evening of November 3, he brought Farooq to the Agarwals’ residence without informing anyone, concealing him in the luggage compartment while dropping the businessman off.

Reportedly, when they arrived home, the accused Mohsin gave Farooq the key, which he used to enter the house later at night. During the burglary, Farooq assaulted the elderly couple, and the woman died as a result of her injuries. Farooq left the scene in the same car after the crime.

The accused were identified by police using CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, and Mohsin was arrested a few days ago. The incident occurred when Farooq opened fire on officials attempting to apprehend him. He was shot in retaliatory action by the cops. The police also found Rs 21.8 lakh in cash, jewels, gold jewellery, and a looted Toyota Innova Krista car, as well as guns and cartridges.

Taking to X, Mathura Police shared the statement of Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey who informed that the police killed accused Farooq on Saturday during an encounter. He said that Farooq was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. SSP Pandey said that Farooq had killed businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal’s wife during a robbery at his house in Gurukripa Vilas Colony located in the police station highway area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com