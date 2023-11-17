On 14th November, an e-rickshaw driver named Shavez raped a five-year-old Hindu girl in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The accused lured the girl to go along with her to a sugarcane field in Kichha Tehsil and raped her. As the minor victim screamed, several villagers arrived at the spot, however, the accused managed to escape on his rickshaw. The victim is reported to be a neighbour of the accused.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Pulbhatta police station and demanded strict action against the accused Shavez. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and are searching for the absconding accused. Meanwhile, it has been reported that accused Shavez’s family members are also missing.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother who works as a labourer said that on the day incident unfolded, she had gone to work while accused Shavez came and took the five-year-old girl to a sugarcane field on his rickshaw and raped her. After the accused fled the spot, the local villagers rushed the victim to a nearby government hospital. The victim’s condition is reported to be stable now.

The complainant said that the horrific crime has left her minor daughter traumatised and the family shocked. The locals are infuriated after the incident and the police have been deployed to ensure law and order. Pulbhatta station in charge Kamlesh Bhatt arrived at the crime scene and seized the accused person’s rickshaw. The police are also analysing CCTV footage to find the accused, however, the accused Shavez is still at large.

Meanwhile, SP Manoj Katyal said that the accused has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the complaint submitted by the victim’s mother and the efforts are on to arrest him.