The forty-one workers trapped inside the collapsed under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand are reportedly closer to rescue. The multi-agency rescue operations to create a safe path for the stuck individuals may be finished by the end of the day, based on National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal, who made the announcement on 23 November.

He stated, “Auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not get any obstacles, the rescue operation will be completed.”

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | DG NDRF, Atul Karwal says "Auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not get any obstacles, the rescue operation will be… pic.twitter.com/OMuwxBf5i5 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Union minister General VK Singh (Retd) along with other officials reached the tunnel on 23 November to monitor the progress of the rescue operations.

#WATCH | Union minister Gen. VK Singh (Retd) along with a few senior officials enter Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel where the operation to rescue trapped workers has intensified pic.twitter.com/jHmaOeJGnc — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

On 22 November night, rescuers resumed the boring operation to build a passageway for the trapped workers to escape. They were able to successfully place broad pipes through the debris down to a depth of 45 meters. Iron bars that were placed in the way during drilling presented a challenge for the rescue efforts during the night of 22 November. This occurred after 6:00 p.m. when a 44-meter escape pipe was horizontally drilled into the rubble. The workers who are imprisoned and stranded on the other side of the rubble require rescuers to drill a total of around 57 meters to reach them.

Pictures of the rescue pipe being installed in the Uttarkashi tunnel. (Source: India Today)

Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the prime minister’s office and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Uttrakhand government stated that an iron mesh that had blocked the drilling machine’s course was removed in the morning. It caused a 12 to 14-hour delay in the rescue effort. According to him, removing the mesh in the cramped inside of the pipe was challenging and the oxygen shortage made matters worse.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Former advisor to PMO, Bhaskar Khulbe says "…In the next 14-15 hours, we will be able to cross the 60-metre mark. It will take 12-14 hours more for us to reach the spot where the workers are trapped and then it can take 2-3… pic.twitter.com/8KU8XrhaY9 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

To provide medical aid to the workers after their rescue from the Uttarkashi tunnel, a 41-bed hospital has been established at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur, Uttarakhand for the purpose of treating and examining the trapped workers. More than 200 hours have passed while the workmen remain isolated within the tunnel. The project leader of Jozila Tunnel which is assisting with the rescue mission in Silkyara remarked that two additional pipes, each measuring six meters needed to be placed through the wreckage for the completion of the escape route.

According to a statement released by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office, oxygen canisters have also been brought to help the trapped workers. NDRF personnel brought oxygen canisters to the location to aid in the continuing rescue attempts.

Abhishek Ruhela, the district magistrate for Uttarkashi, announced on 23 November morning that rescuers had penetrated and dug through the debris of the Sikyara tunnel’s collapsed section in order to get closer to the trapped workers. “We have covered a majority of the distance and there now only a little more work left. Our teams are continuously trying to overcome the technical problems that we are facing. We are taking advice from experts and skilled persons, some of whom are also called to the spot. It is not possible to say when will the rescue end but the work is continuously going on and it is being monitored by the state and the central government.”

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela says "We have covered a majority of the distance and there is little work left. Our teams are continuously trying to overcome the technical problems that we are facing. We are taking advice from… pic.twitter.com/HsriUXif0W — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The augur drilling machine stopped operating for a while when a team of seven professionals from Delhi were called in to fix the problem.

“We have made all the arrangements for ambulances. We’ll take them (trapped workers) from the site to the hospital through a green corridor. As per the doctor’s advice, we can also airlift people if those who are trapped are in serious condition. If they need better medical assistance, they’ll be taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh. The entire state is on its toes,” informed Inspector General of Police (IG) Garhwal Range, KS Nagnyal.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | IG Garhwal Range, KS Nagnyal says, "We have made all the arrangements for ambulances…We'll take them (trapped workers) from the site to the hospital through green corridor. As per the doctor's advice, we can also airlift people… pic.twitter.com/DVgkEAvX3V — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The individuals who are trapped will be extracted using 900 mm pipes in accordance with the rescue plan. There is at present a rescue operation to push these pipes inside the debris up to about 60 meters away. Workers are going to be able to safely crawl inside the pipes once they are installed, as per the arrangement.

Dr Narinder Kumar, Hospital Administration, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, observed, “If needed, there is a plan to bring the rescued people to AIIMS Rishikesh. The government has made arrangements at the district hospital in Uttarkashi. They will be taken there first. We have also made arrangements here. Trauma and ICU beds have been reserved for them.”

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Dr Narinder Kumar, Hospital Administration, AIIMS Rishikesh, says, "If needed, there is a plan to bring the rescued people to AIIMS Rishikesh. The government has made arrangements at the district hospital in Uttarkashi. They will… pic.twitter.com/PLUdSkjiGp — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix also arrived at the Silkyara tunnel site to oversee operations. He stated, “At the moment, it’s like we are there at the front door and we are knocking on it. We know that the guys are there on the other side. I am going to have a look and see what is happening.”

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix reaches the Silkyara tunnel site where the rescue operation is underway to bring out the trapped workers.



Arnold Dix says "At the moment, it's like we are there at the front door and we… pic.twitter.com/eBrhdk4LGP — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

CM Dhami and PM Modi take stock of the situation

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, posted a video of himself addressing the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. “All sorts of arrangements are made once you’re out.” The trapped workers are reportedly safe and in good health, according to his additional questions regarding their well-being.

Furthermore, the chief minister told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping a close eye on the rescue efforts and was regularly gathering details regarding the situation.

उत्तरकाशी के सिलक्यारा में निर्माणाधीन टनल में फंसे श्रमिकों में से गब्बर सिंह नेगी एवं सबा अहमद से बात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना और उन्हें सकुशल बाहर निकालने हेतु तीव्र गति से चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन से भी अवगत कराया। दोनों लोगों ने सभी श्रमिक भाइयों के स्वस्थ और सुरक्षित होने की… pic.twitter.com/hODdRu3f3o — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 23, 2023

CM Dhami added, “45 metres of pipeline has been laid through auger machine. The rescue is at its final stages. There are some obstacles. but I hope that the workers are rescued as early as possible. Post-rescue preparations have been done. Ambulances and Hospitals are ready for their check-up and treatment. PM Modi is taking updates on the rescue every single day. He took the update today as well. Our experts are working day and night to rescue the workers.”

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says "45 metres of pipeline has been laid through auger machine. The rescue is at its final stages. There are some obstacles,. but I hope that the workers are rescued as early as possible.… pic.twitter.com/FJRkCvX8v7 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Silkyara Tunnel Collapse

At approximately 5:30 AM on 12 November, a terrible incident transpired in the Himalayan region. A large amount of debris collapsed as a part of a tunnel that was being built on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand succumbed to the powerful forces of nature. Forty-one workers were trapped within the tunnel as the ceiling of the still-under-construction structure caved in and put their lives in danger.