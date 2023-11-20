On Monday (20th November), the rescue mission to save the lives of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi entered its 9th day, with agencies employing a variety of approaches to reach the trapped men. The captivity of labourers inside the tunnel has raised serious concerns about their safety.

According to the reports, the trapped workers are expected to be rescued within 2-3 days. On Sunday (19th November), efforts to rescue people were halted, and it was decided that vertical drilling would be employed to save the trapped men, for which equipment from Gujarat and Odisha had been mobilized.

International tunneling expert, Professor Arnold Dix reached the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi and conducted a survey where 41 workers have been stuck since 12th November. Professor Dix is the President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA). He looked around the situation and assured that all the trapped men would be rescued safely.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue operation | International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix says "We are going to get those men out. Great work is being done here. Our whole team is here and we are going to find a solution and get them out. A lot of work is being done… https://t.co/ta5cXfBRyv pic.twitter.com/Mfwkxu5UbJ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

“We are going to get those men out. Great work is being done here. Our whole team is here and we are going to find a solution and get them out. A lot of work is being done here. It is important that not only the men rescued but also the men who are rescuing are safe,” he said.

He also offered prayers at a temple that was built at the main entrance of the tunnel and added, “The whole world is helping. The team here is fantastic. The plans are looking fantastic. The work is very systematic. The food and the medication are being provided properly.”

PM Modi takes stock of the situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The PM took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations and said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Central Government.

“The workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. There is a need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers,” Uttarakhand CMO was quoted as saying.

6-inch pipeline installed to provide food, vitamins, etc

While the rescue operations are underway, a 6-inch pipeline has been installed for approximately 40 meters to provide food and water to the workers trapped in the tunnel. Earlier, a 4-inch pipeline was installed.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel rescue | In order to better deliver food and water to the workers trapped in the tunnel, instead of the 4-inch pipeline, a 6-inch pipeline was laid for around 40 meters. Rescue operation to bring out 41 stranded workers, is currently… pic.twitter.com/bJTstgyuZI — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Notably, a heavy boring machine has also arrived at the spot to get the trapped men out safely.

VIDEO | A boring machine arrives at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers have been stuck since November 12. #UttarakhandTunnelCollapse pic.twitter.com/m6caE8lD2f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2023

The heavy-duty auger machine, which was deployed to drill and push pipes through the debris to prepare an escape route, failed to make any progress and was put on hold on Friday (17th November) shortly after encountering a difficult obstacle upon digging in for 22 meters.

The rescuers have finally abandoned the approach of vertical tunneling using various auger machines and the international rescue organizations have now prepared for the next stage.

Visuals from the rescue operation site in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand where 41 workers are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel that collapsed on November 12. The rescue operation was put on hold on Sunday as the agencies involved in the effort set themselves up for the next… pic.twitter.com/x7zx1sM6j5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2023

However, the drilling which was halted on 17th November, is expected to resume on Monday (20th November), after safety arrangements for rescue workers are put in place. Boring horizontally through the debris with the massive auger machine emerged to be the best bet, according to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. “Preparations are underway to restart the auger machine and resume drilling and pipe-laying at the tunnel,” Gadkari said in a statement.

“The priority in the entire operation is to save the lives of the workers. Multiple strategies have been employed including vertical and perpendicular drilling. The CM and I have taken the presentation and reports of the ongoing rescue efforts,” Gadkari added.

VIDEO | "The priority in the entire operation is to save the lives of the workers. Multiple strategies have been employed including vertical and perpendicular drilling. The CM and I have taken the presentation and reports of the ongoing rescue efforts," says Union minister Nitin… pic.twitter.com/XsxVsmmf5V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2023

Govt undertakes five option plan

The government has undertaken a five-option plan to rescue the trapped workers. Road, Transport, and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain stated that the government is making all the efforts to rescue the workers. The authorities are sending multivitamins, antidepressants, and dried fruits to the workers.

“Five options were decided and five different agencies have been detailed to carry out these options. 5 agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities,” he said.

Jain went on to say that RVNL has begun work on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items after the Border Roads Organisation completed an approach road in just one day.

Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation (THDC) will also begin micro tunnelling work from the Barkot end, for which heavy machinery has already been mobilized.

SJVNL will perform vertical drilling to free the trapped workers. ONGC, which specializes in deep drilling, has also begun preliminary work on vertical drilling from the Barkot end.

Tunnel collapsed at around 5:30 am on 12th November

The Silkyara Tunnel, about 30 kilometres from Uttarkashi’s district headquarters and a seven-hour drive from Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, is part of the central government’s ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project.

The tunnel is being built by the NHIDCL. Around 41 workers got trapped in the tunnel after it collapsed last Sunday (12th November) at around 5.30 am.