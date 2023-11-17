Friday, November 17, 2023
‘I feel embarrassed’: Wasim Akram slams Sikandar Bakht over his comments on Rohit Sharma’s style of tossing the coin

This comes after former Pakistani Test cricketer Sikandar Bakht said during a Pakistani TV show that India’s captain Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to dupe the opposition captain. Taking to social media, several Pakistani cricket fans also peddled this conspiracy theory.

Wasim Akram slams Sikandar Bakht over his comments on Rohit Sharma's way of tossing the coin
On Thursday (November 16) former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram blasted former test cricketer Sikandar Bakht for claiming that India’s captain Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to dupe the opposition captain. Akram wondered who can decide where the coin lands after it is tossed adding that such conspiracy theories make him feel embarrassed.

Speaking on a Pakistani sports news program Wasim Akram said, “Who decides where the coin should land? It is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can’t even… I don’t even want to comment on it.”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan opined that Sikander Bakht is just trying to create a fuss adding that every captain has their own way of tossing the coin.

“He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin,” Khan added.

This comes after former Pakistani Test cricketer Sikandar Bakht said during a Pakistani TV show that India’s captain Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to dupe the opposition captain. Taking to social media, several Pakistani cricket fans also peddled this conspiracy theory.

“I want to ask a question. If we can show all the tosses so far. Whenever Rohit Sharma tosses the coin, he throws it far away. The captain of the other team does not go to the coin and check if the toss call is correctly assessed or not,” Bakht said. After this remark, the Pakistani TV channel showed a video clip of all the tosses wherein Rohit Sharma is seen tossing the coin.

This controversy arose just days after former cricketer Hasan Raza, while appearing on a Pakistani news channel, had said that ICC or BCCI is providing some special kind of balls only to Indian bowlers due to which Indian bowlers like Shami and Siraj are getting swings even on batting pitches. Hasan Raza also asserted that there should be an ‘inspection’ of balls provided by the ICC. He also alleged that decisions are being made in favour of India in the matter of DRS. Reacting to Hasan Raza’s baseless and senseless assertion, former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram lambasted Hasan Raza saying that he too wants to try the same drugs these people (Hasan Raza) are smoking.

