On Thursday (23rd November), Bharat Rashtra Samiti president KC Rao vowed to set up a special information technology (IT) park for Muslim youth at Pahadishareef if BRS was voted back to power for the third time. Telangana chief minister announced this Muslim-appeasement idea while he was addressing a public meeting at Maheshwaram. Telangana’s Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is contesting the assembly polls from this constituency.

KC Rao said, “Today, we are giving pensions which Muslims are also getting. We have opened residential schools in which Muslim students also study. We take everyone along with us. Today, we are thinking about Muslim youths and setting up a special IT park for them near Hyderabad. The IT park will come up near Pahadi Shareef.”

KC Rao added, “Telangana is “peaceful” without any law-and-order issues. The BRS government has spent ₹ 12,000 crores towards minority development during the past 10 years against ₹ 2,000 crores spent by Congress during its 10-year regime. As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a secular state. The Telangana Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is an example to the whole country and we have to maintain that.”

Claiming credit for the separate statehood of Telangana, he said, “Who achieved statehood for Telangana? Who is able to implement 24-hour free power? Who brought tap water to every doorstep?” KC Rao was anticipating the crowd to answer “KCR”.

Quoting KC Rao’s statements, Anand Ranganathan commented in his X post, “Secularism laid bare.”

We spent 12,000 crore towards minority development in the last ten years. If voted to power again, we will set up a special IT park for Muslim youths. As long as I am alive, Telangana will remain a secular state. – Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao



Secularism laid bare. pic.twitter.com/dDt1liZsnG — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 24, 2023

Criticising KC Rao’s Muslim appeasement, the Telangana state unit of the BJP posted on X, “A former PM once said “Minorities have the first right on India’s resources”. That former PM’s party has been out of power since then. CM KCR is also set to face the same fate. On 3rd December, BRS would be blurred!”

A former PM once said “Minorities have the first right on India's resources”. That former PM's party has been out of power since then.



CM KCR is also set to face the same fate.



On 3rd December, BRS would be blurred! pic.twitter.com/v5OPPlLxKK — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 24, 2023

Notably, this remark by the BJP refers to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s infamous statement in which he said that Muslims have the first right to the resources in the country.