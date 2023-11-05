On 3rd November (local time), High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, slammed Canada for damaging India-Canada relations. Verma further accused Canada of naming India in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder on Canadian soil after someone from the “high level” sent directions for the same. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Verma said India had not received any substantial evidence from Canada or its allies, such as the United States or Britain, that can substantiate Canadian claims that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder.

Sanjay Kumar Verma said that allegations laid down by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Canadian Parliament on 18th September strained the bilateral relations between the two nations. Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was provided Canadian citizenship even though he entered Canada on a fake passport using a Hindu name in the 1990s. Khalistani elements like Nijjar are a threat to the sovereignty and national security of India.

According to Verma, so far, Canada has failed to provide India with any specific or relevant information that might assist in the investigation of the allegations. It has led to concerns over the integrity of the inquiry.

“There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation. Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it,” he said.

Since the allegations were laid down by PM Trudeau, Canada suspended one diplomat of India, leading to diplomatic bitterness between the two countries. In retaliation, India not only fired one of the top Canadian diplomats but also asked Canada to recall 41 of the 61 diplomats from India. In October, 41 diplomats and their families left India on India’s instructions, failing which they would have lost immunity. India accused Canadian diplomats of meddling in India’s affairs. In a presser, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, told reporters, “Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here…and their continued interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this”.

Notably, Canadian sources claimed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service intercepted the intelligence implicating the involvement of Indian agents and information from an unnamed Five Eyes ally against an Indian diplomat. However, Verma categorically denied any involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Khalistani terrorists on Canadian soil. He further emphasised that diplomatic conversations are protected under international law, and they cannot be used as evidence in any court of law or publicly disclosed.

The Indian High Commissioner said, “You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law,” he said, “Show me how you captured these conversations. Show me that someone did not mimic the voice.”

Verma further highlighted the outstanding extradition requests of individuals over the past several years that Canada has ignored. Notably, following the allegations against India, the Ministry of External Affairs called Canada a safe haven for terrorists, gangsters and criminals. Interestingly, soon after accusing India of killing Nijjar, Canada celebrated a Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka in the parliament as a “war hero”, for which Trudeau faced severe criticism.

Verma also expressed concerns over his safety and security as well as for the Indian consuls general in Toronto and Vancouver. Notably, there have been several recorded instances of threats and hate speeches against Indian diplomats in Canada. Posters were raised in Canada calling for the assassination of Indian diplomats. In another poster, Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar were called enemies of Canada by the pro-Khalistani elements.

Verma called for resolving the issues raised by India via professional dialogue and communication. He also urged the Canadian government to address the presence of Khalistani elements in the country.

“Don’t allow your soil to be used by a group of Canadian citizens who want to dismember India, who wants to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” he said.

Verma also emphasised the importance of reviving trade negotiations and welcomed Canadian businesses to India. He highlighted the need to resolve the issues between the two countries through professional dialogue.