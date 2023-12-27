On Tuesday (26th December), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced from his X handle that the upper age limit for all categories of candidates appearing for the process of recruitment of the post of Reserve Civil Police in the state will be relaxed by three years.

This decision came after social media users raised concern over the age limits as this recruitment drive has come after 5 years. Those from the general category who were underage for the recruitment in 2018 were termed overage in 2023 without even getting an attempt. Now, they will get a chance to appear for the recruitment process with the new decision.

Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “The government is fully committed to the interests of the youth and their bright future. In this sequence, in the ongoing process for recruitment to the post of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police, it has been decided to give relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for all categories of candidates.”

What was the exact problem with the police recruitment age limits?

Earlier, many popular social media handles had raised a concern over the prescribed age limits for the said posts in the police department for the general category aspirants.

X handle ‘The Skin Doctor’ posted, “The Uttar Pradesh Police has released over 60k constable vacancies, out of which 40k are reserved. Wait, there’s a reservation in age limits as well. A general male candidate must be between 18-22, while reserved candidates can be up to 31. This doesn’t make any logical sense. With most seats already reserved, why impose stringent age limits on general candidates? Will a general candidate suddenly become unfit after 22 while the reserved ones stay fit and active until 31?”

The Skin Doctor added, “The worst part is that these vacancies have been released after 5 years. This means that general males, who were underage during the last recruitment in 2018, will now become overage in this recruitment in 2023 without even having had one opportunity. This is extremely unfair Yogi Adityanath. The system is already skewed against them. Age relaxation should be provided, especially because many of them have become ineligible without getting even one chance for recruitment.”

Skin Doctor’s post went viral soon, with many users highlighting the unfairness of the age limit set for general category students.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced recruitment for 60244 posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has initiated the application process for filling 60244 constable vacancies. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for these positions online at uppbpb.gov.in, starting on 27th December 2023. The deadline for submitting the online application is 16th January 2024, while the final date for application fee payment is 18th January 2024.

Selection for these posts will be based on a candidate’s performance in a written examination. Successful candidates in the written test will then proceed to the Physical Standard Test/Document Verification and the Physical Efficiency Test as part of the further selection process.