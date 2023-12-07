Controversial AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam is at it again. The former Delhi Minister has this time targeted Hindu temples and asked Dalits not to visit temples. He said that Hindu temples are places “where Dalit women are raped and Dalits are killed”. In a video shared on social media platform X, the AAP MLA can be seen addressing a crowd donning a Buddhist flag-coloured scarf.

“Don’t trust in such things which hurt you. Tell me one thing, if our people are killed for going to a temple, if our youth is killed for touching idols then why do you go to such places where you are insulted, where the dignity of your sister and daughter is violated, where you are murdered. Stop going there where you are insulted,” said the MLA from Seemapuri constituency.

"Dalit women are raped in Temples"

"Dalits are killed in Temples"

"Stop going to Temples"



AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam again abuses Hindus and Temples again.



AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam again abuses Hindus and Temples again. Why has @ArvindKejriwal still not removed him from Party? Does he support this view?

Gautam was speaking at an event in the Lahrada village in Sonepat. The BJP has hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking why the MLA has not been removed from the party yet.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote on X, ” “Stop going to temples”, “Women are raped in temples”, “Dalits are killed in temples”. AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam once again abused temples and Hindus. Earlier, during the mass conversion of 10,000 people, he was making people take an oath to boycott Hinduism and Hindu gods. Why hasn’t Kejriwal, a staunch “Hanuman devotee”, taken action against him for repeatedly insulting Hindu religion and expelled him from the party?”

"मंदिरों में जाना बंद करो"



"मंदिरों में महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म होता है"



"मंदिरों में दलितों को मारा जाता है"



आप विधायक राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने एक बार फिर मंदिरों और हिंदुओं को गाली दी



आप विधायक राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने एक बार फिर मंदिरों और हिंदुओं को गाली दी

इससे पहले, 10,000 लोगों के सामूहिक धर्मांतरण के दौरान, वह लोगों को हिंदू धर्म और हिंदू देवताओं…

In October last year, Rajendra Pal Gautam was forced to resign from the post of Minister of Social Welfare, Cooperation, SC/ST welfare and Gurudwara election of Delhi. This was owing to his participation in a conversion event in the national capital.

10,000 Hindus were converted en masse to Buddhism at the event organised by the Buddhist Society of India at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan. He later took to X to gloat over the mass conversion.

A month after his resignation, the AAP MLA during an interview with so-called ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire, said that Hindus will remain a majority only for a few years’ time.