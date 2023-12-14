“Congress secured 10 lakh more votes than BJP in 4 states,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha, also a CA, gives bizzare logic, claims BJP will lose seats in 2024

AAP MP Raghav Chadha tried to be a pollster to his own detriment. His analysis of the recently-concluded assembly elections in five states has prompted satirical response from netizens.

During an interview with a news channel at their annual event, Raghav Chadha explained his logic to claim that the BJP despite winning in three states did not get the maximum votes but Congress, which won in one state, did.

A clip from the interview is going viral where Raghav Chadha says that of the 11 crore people who cast their votes in the four states, 4 crore 80 lakh votes were with BJP and 4 crore 90 lakh votes were with Congress. He claimed that this means that Congress secured 10 lakh more votes than the BJP.

Explaining the same, he said, “The five election states in total have 84 seats in the Lok Sabha of which BJP has 65 seats. But if you extrapolate the votes in the assembly election to Lok Sabha seats, if the BJP gets the same number of votes in 2024 as it did in the assembly polls, then its Lok Sabha seats will drop from 65 to 50.”

On 3rd December, the results of the elections in the states Telangana, Rajastha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were released and on 4th December the results for Mizoram were declared.

BJP won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and even Chhattisgarh whereas Congress won in Telangana. In Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party stood victorious.

When asked about the INDI Alliance and whether AAP and Congress will come together in Delhi and Punjab especially after the latter lost to the BJP in three states, the AAP MP said the alliance will take positive lessons from the assembly elections and move towards 2024.

Again, using a futile logic, Chadha compared the 2019 Lok Sabha election results to the 2023 assembly elections to say that the voteshare of the INDI Alliance parties has increased in the assembly polls as compared to in 2019.

“In 2019, Congress had 6 seats in 5 states. If the voteshare which they got in these assembly elections is repeated in 2024, they will rise by 22 seats and touch 28 seats,” he said. Anchor Rahul Kanwal appeared visibly annoyed at the same.

Netizens are having a field day with Chadha’s replies. X user @theskindoctor wrote, If you defeat @raghav_chadha 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in a friendly tennis match, instead of accepting the defeat, Raghav will start claiming the victory by stating that he won more games (4+6+5 = 15) than you (6+1+7 = 14) in all three sets combined, and that’s why he’ll take the cup home.”

If you defeat @raghav_chadha 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in a friendly tennis match, instead of accepting the defeat, Raghav will start claiming the victory by stating that he won more games (4+6+5 = 15) than you (6+1+7 = 14) in all three sets combined, and that's why he'll take the cup home. pic.twitter.com/WoyooPSkmr — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 14, 2023

Another user Rosy said, “Chartered Accountant turned Neta turned Bollywood Damad Raghav Chadha’s Logic.”

Chartered Accountant turned Neta turned Bollywood Damad Raghav Chadha's Logic 😂😂😂 #RaghavChadha pic.twitter.com/e4at9rIzbz — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 14, 2023

In another clip from the same interview, the AAP MP said that if Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain agree to join the BJP , they will all come out of jail and become Union ministers and might get Bharat Ratna too.

Today if Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain agree to join the BJP, they all will come out of jail and become central ministers and might even get Bharat Ratna too: Raghav Chadha



pic.twitter.com/zUROEC4aYF — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) December 14, 2023

While Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail in the Delhi liquor scam case, Satyendar Jain is also accused in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party failed to win even a single seat in the states of Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh where it had fielded its candidates.