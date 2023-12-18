On Monday (18th December), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on a scientific survey it had undertaken at the controversial Gyanvapi complex. The report was submitted after the Varanasi court had ordered ASI to ascertain whether the disputed mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

“We submitted the report in a sealed cover in the court today. The court has fixed December 21 as the next date to look into the report,” said advocate Amit Srivastava, representing the ASI, in Varanasi. The report will be shared with the petitioners on December 21.

During the 12th December hearing, the ASI had requested an extra week to submit the report, citing Superintending Archaeologist Avinash Mohanty’s risein blood pressure. The court had then given the ASI an extension to submit its survey report for the eighth time.

A scientific examination of the controversial complex was mandated by the Varanasi court on July 21 to determine whether the mosque was “constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.”

The ASI was instructed to undertake scientific investigation at the property in question, i.e. settlement plot number 9130 (Gyanvapi site), by District and Sessions Judge AK Vishvesha. The survey was to exclude the ‘Wazukhana’ area, which was sealed on the Supreme Court’s order.

The mosque committee, however, sought a stay on the survey from the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court. The survey was resumed on 4th August under security arrangements after both courts cleared the way.

The ASI asked the court for more time to finish the survey after the allotted time had passed. “In compliance with the said order, the ASI is conducting a scientific investigation/survey at the site,” the ASI stated in its request asking for an extension of time.

Additionally, the ASI stated that a team of experts from the Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, is also conducting a GPR (ground-penetrating radar) survey and that acquired data is being analysed and studied.

The application stated that a large amount of debris has been discovered covering the original features of the structure in the mosque’s cellars. “Cleaning of this trash/debris etc above the working floor level is in progress to examine the structures scientifically. As the court has directed (the ASI) to conduct a survey beneath the grounds of all the cellars, it is necessary that soil/debris dumped or accumulated there is removed without causing any damage to the standing structure,” read the application.

“The debris is being removed very carefully and systematically, which is a slow process and going to take some more time before the ground of all the cellars is cleared for the survey,” the application added.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which had previously requested that the survey of the controversial mosque complex be halted, objected to giving the ASI more time.

In its response, the ASI stated that it was following the orders of the high court and the Supreme Court and that all precautions were being taken during the survey to ensure that the structure was not damaged.

The court also directed the ASI that the orders of the high court and the Supreme Court be complied with during the survey.

In August, the Varanasi High Court ordered the ASI and other stakeholders not to share information about the Gyanvapi site complex survey with anyone, especially the media. Apart from the ASI, the other parties involved in the case are the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and the Hindu petitioners, as well as their representatives and the government counsel.

Last month, the ASI informed the court that it had completed a scientific survey at the site but that the ground-penetrating radar survey report was still being prepared, and that it would need more time to submit the survey report.