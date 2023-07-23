Sunday, July 23, 2023
Updated:

Muslim side approaches Supreme Court after Varanasi court nods ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex with carbon dating

On 21st July 2023, the Varanasi District Court granted a plea made by the Hindu plaintiffs, and it directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises.

Disputed structure at Gyanvapi. Image Source: File Photo
In a significant development, the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee has approached the Supreme Court, urgently requesting the listing of their case. This move comes in response to a recent order by a Varanasi court, which directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the disputed structure at Gyanvapi premises, with the exception of the wazukhana (ablution area). The case will be presented before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday, 24th July 2023.

In the first week of July, the Masjid committee filed a petition seeking a stay on all ongoing proceedings related to the Gyanvapi disputed structure case before the district judge in the Varanasi court. However, in light of the recent order by the District Court, which directed the ASI to conduct a survey in the Gyanvapi complex, the committee is urgently requesting a listing of their case.

The request is being made in response to the Supreme Court’s May 19 order, which had postponed the ASI survey of the ‘Shivling’ located within the wazukhana of the Gyanvapi disputed structure, as directed by the high court. In its order, the Supreme Court had instructed the ASI not to perform carbon dating on the ‘Shivling’ located inside the Gyanvapi complex.

The court took note of the potential implications of the high court’s order, which permitted the survey, and decided to defer the implementation of the directions until the next date, subject to closer scrutiny.

Subsequently, on July 21, the Varanasi District Court granted a plea made by the Hindu plaintiffs, and it directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, excluding the wuzukhana area. Moreover, the Masjid committee has contested the Allahabad High Court’s order, which upheld the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi premises.

