Sunday, December 31, 2023
Bihar police bust racket running ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ promising ₹13 lakh to men for impregnating childless women

The racket asked men to register by paying ₹799 and then pay security deposit of ₹5000-₹20000 in return of impregnating women, offering ₹13 lakh reward on successful conception

On 29th December, a group of eight persons were taken into custody in the Nawada region of Bihar for operating an unconventional recruitment service to ‘impregnate’ childless women in return for a bountiful payout in an attempt to trick unsuspecting consumers who would fall for the enticing offer. However, Munna Kumar, the brains behind the racket was able to abscond.

The accused ran “All India Pregnant Job Agency” and solicited clients to deposit a nominal registration fee of Rs 799 for the reward of Rs 13 lakh after impregnating females who were unable to bear a child with their men. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand informed that those who wished to assist these females in need had to register and submit the money to sign up after which they were told that they were going to receive images of multiple women to choose the one they wished to impregnate.

The strategy involved contacting naive folks via WhatsApp for assistance in getting ‘unfortunate’ ladies who were unable to become mothers through their respective husbands or partners. When people who fall for the scheme register by paying Rs 799, they are asked to cough up a ‘security deposit’ that could vary anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The official stated that the prettier the woman, the higher the amount to be paid.

The men were assured by the cyberthugs that they would receive Rs 13 lakh as ‘prize money’ upon successful conception. They were promised a ‘consolation prize’ of Rs 5 lakh which would be credited to their bank accounts even if they were not successful, according to the police. However, in reality, there was no such woman to impregnate, and the victims lost the registration and security deposit to the thugs.

Nine cell phones, two printers and numerous data sheets were confiscated from them by the authorities. Police said that the investigation in the case is on, and more arrests could be made.

