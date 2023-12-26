On 26th December (Tuesday), a blast was reported near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. As per reports, at around 5:47 PM, the fire brigade had received a call about a blast outside the Israeli embassy. The caller, an unknown person, said there was a blast behind the embassy building.

Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team have reached the Israel Embassy to conduct a probe after a call was received about a blast on 26th December evening, as reported by News agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team near the Israel Embassy in Delhi to hold a probe after a call was received about a blast today evening pic.twitter.com/nJjDlIWZsF — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Police said teams of the district staff, Special Cell, and the Delhi Fire Services were sent to the spot.

The security forces are conducting a search operation near the spot where the reported blast took place, however, so far they haven’t been able to find anything, as per initial reports.

The fire Brigade official said, “No further information about the blast has been received yet. Currently, fire and other security agencies are investigating the incident.”

However, the spokesperson of Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed the reports of the blast. It said, “Yes, there was an incident here. Not sure what it is exactly yet. The police and our security team are still investigating.”

We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation: Israel embassy Spox Guy Nir https://t.co/Y34ynkhSGs — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 26, 2023

A senior police officer stated that nothing suspicious, or signs of any fire/blast have been found yet. Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “Nothing has been found yet. Our teams are checking.”

Police officials added that they are trying to trace the caller. A police officer said that it is suspected that the call was either a hoax or someone was overcautious about a minor incident.

Earlier on 29th January 2021, a minor IED blast of “very low intensity” took place near the Israel embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road on the day India and Israel marked the 29th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. No one was injured in the blast but some vehicles were damaged.

The blast occurred while the Beating the Retreat ceremony was underway at the erstwhile Rajpath. The probe was handed over to the NIA from Delhi Police within days of the incident.