‘Can hold stocks until Rahul Gandhi becomes PM’: Long-term investor says on a live television program

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi (Image Source: ANI)
5

In a video going viral on social media, a caller on a Zee Business program about market and stocks said that he can hold his stocks until Congress leader Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of India. The sarcastic and hilarious remarks were made by an investor named Sandeep during the live program on Tuesday, December 12 in response to the host’s question about the duration he wants to hold his Olectra Greentech stocks.

“I bought the stock for Rs. 1260. Planning to hold them till Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister,” the caller said sarcastically conveying that intends to have a long-term investment.

Sandeep’s hilarious jibe at the Gandhi scion turned a serious program related to finances and stocks into a comedy show momentarily.

In response to the caller’s sarcastic comments, Vikas Sethi, Managing Director of Sethi Finmart appearing as an expert on the show said, “At least one thing is clear that he [Sandeep] is a long-term investor.”

Amidst the hilarious reactions to the video, Bhartiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi as he wrote on X, “I vow to remain single until Rahul Gandhi becomes PM.”

While the Congress party and the ‘friendly’ media has been launching Rahul Gandhi over and over again as ‘leader’ and ‘JanNayak’ with the Gandhi scion aspiring to become the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been the biggest hurdle.

Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party has faced humiliating defeats in back-to-back Lok Sabha elections, has been wiped out in numerous states, and has become a negligible player in several others. From leading his party to defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and 2019 Lok Sabha elections to losing his ancestral Amethi constituency to BJP’s Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi’s abysmal performance has apparently convinced the people excluding the Congress supporters and Gandhi family loyalists, that the Gandhi scion becoming prime minister is a far fetched dream.

OpIndia Staff
