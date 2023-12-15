The author and popular televangelist from Johannesburg, South Africa Alph Lukau who is also known as an apostle of faith was scheduled to address a Christian religious event in Bengaluru termed ‘Pray for India-Conference 2023’ on 16th and 17th December from 4 pm to 9 pm. However, the program was called off as an activist pointed out that foreign nationals holding any kind of visa are not permitted to preach or spread their religion in India, according to Indian visa regulations.

The post informing about the recent development stated, “We regret to announce, due to unexpected and unavoidable circumstances beyond all measure the Pray for India Conference 2023 to be held on 16th and 17th December at Palace Grounds Bengalurustands cancelled.”

The organisers went so far as to petition the High Court to be allowed to hold the gathering and enable the foreign pastor to preach in defiance of the law, but Hindu activist Girish Bharadwaj also submitted an “intervening application” to enforce the statute.

The organisers of Pray for India have approached the High Court with a prayer to permit them to conduct the event and permit the Foreign Pastor to preach which contravenes the law of the land.

A letter was submitted by Girish Bharadwaj to the Commissioner of Immigration and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bengaluru. It read that the aforementioned program set to happen on Palace Grounds, Gate No. 1, Krishna Vihar on the 16 and 17th of December was going to feature a talk by pastor Alph Lukau who is a South African national.

The letter emphasised, “According to Indian Visa Norms, foreigners with any type of visa are not allowed to preach or propagate their religion in India and the rules do not permit the Indian Government to issue visas to evangelists who desire to come to India to attend religious campaign.”

It accused that to obtain an Indian visa the pastor had deceived the Indian Consulate and added, “His travel to India is with the sole intention of evangelical conversions. I request you to kindly take the necessary precautions to prevent violation of Indian visa norms.”

The event was organised in association with Shalom and All India Christian Federation to “experience the power of faith” which was a subtle reference to belief in Christianity and Jesus Christ on the aforementioned dates.

‘Resurrection stunt’ by the pastor

A group of funeral directors in South Africa announced their intention to sue the preacher who claimed that he had brought a deceased man back to life in 2019. Pastor Alph Lukau was seen declaring “rise up” to a man who was lying down in a coffin in a viral video. The man then jerked upright to the delight of the worshippers.

“Can you see what happened,” he asked during Sunday service and boasted, “This man died on Friday. He was in the mortuary. This is a sign that no matter what the devil’s done it is over. Devil, I told you wherever I find you I will kick you.”

Three funeral homes decided to file lawsuits for reputational harm and alleged that they were tricked by the “scheme.” Local media outlets were informed by Kingdom Blue, Kings & Queens Funeral Services and Black Phoenix that church personnel had defrauded them in various ways.

The church reportedly recanted its assertion of the man’s resurrection and confirmed that he was “already alive” when he was transported to the Kramerville grounds. Alleluia International Ministries stated that the Pastor had just “completed a miracle that God had already started.”

The scene which was witnessed outside of Pastor Lukau’s church outside of Johannesburg drew criticism and jeers from many people. The footage spurred a national conversation about phoney pastors and was roundly criticised. Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities reacted, “There are no such things as miracles. They are made up to try to get money from the hopelessness of our people.”

The self-styled prophet according to his website is the “founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International. He is a Bible Scholar and a renowned International Speaker who ministers on various platforms around the world. Through his ministry people are saved, healed, and delivered. We have seen families restored and many miracles take place.”

It further added, “He is a coach, mentor, father and leader among leaders. As a spiritual father to many, he also submitted to the late pastor Jacques A Vernaud who was his spiritual father until his passing on 28 September 2011. Pastor Alph is also known for his passion for perfection in service delivery and continues to set the standard for excellence in ministry. He is also an accomplished businessman and is an icon in the marketplace.” His wife, the First Lady Celeste Lukau serves with him in the ministry. The preacher has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 6 million followers on his Facebook as well as Instagram accounts.