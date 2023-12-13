Wednesday, December 13, 2023
HomeNews Reports'If an email was sent, I would have looked at it right away', CJI...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘If an email was sent, I would have looked at it right away’, CJI tells Mahua Moitra, assures to look into the listing of her plea against expulsion quickly

CJI assured the senior advocate that he would look into the listing aspect at lunch during the day. "The matter may not have been registered... If an email was sent, then I would look at it right away. Please send it," the CJI said. 

ANI
If an email was sent, I would have looked at it right away: CJI Chandrachud tells Mahua Moitra, assures that he will look at her plea for urgent listing quickly
CJI Chandrachud, Mahua Moitra
5

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday assured Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra that he would look into the listing of her plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. 

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Moitra, mentioned before a bench headed by CJI the plea of Moitra for urgent listing. 

CJI assured the senior advocate that he would look into the listing aspect at lunch during the day. “The matter may not have been registered… If an email was sent, then I would look at it right away. Please send it,” the CJI said. 

Earlier in the day, Singhvi mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul who asked him to mention it before the CJI. 

Justice Kaul said, “Let CJI decide.. I cannot decide it at this stage.” Justice Kaul is retiring on December 25. 

Moitra approached the top court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Moitra was on Friday expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ that was tabled in the Lower House. 

Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, said that the Ethics committee broke every rule. 

The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that ‘does not exist’. 

Moitra further alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched. 

“None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with malafide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other,” she said. 

The Ethics Committee report probing ‘Unethical Conduct’ of the TMC MP had recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”. 

The report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. The report on Moitra’s cash-for-query case revealed that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Don’t make us reactivate earlier order of attaching Delhi ad budget’: SC warns Kejriwal govt of tough action for not releasing funds for RRTS...

OpIndia Staff -

Omidyar decides to shut shop in India after ‘achieving the goal of catalysing impact’: But here’s why its story might not be over

Paurush Gupta -

Mumbai-based real estate company to invest Rs 1,200 crores for projects in Ayodhya: How Ram Mandir is boosting economy in UP’s temple town

Shraddha Pandey -

Smoke canister attack inside Lok Sabha on the anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack: Who handles the security of Sansad?

Anurag -

Watch: Journalists start fighting among themselves to get their hands on the colour canister thrown in parliament

OpIndia Staff -

As TV reporters shamelessly fight for smoke canister thrown in Parliament, here are a few things we should all be worried about after witnessing...

Editorial Desk -

“Jai Bhim, Manipur ko Insaf do”: What were the slogans raised by protestors outside the Parliament as they hurled smoke canisters

OpIndia Staff -

Is Farooq Abdullah angry because Kashmir is no longer violent and dangerous? How the calm after the SC verdict has rattled the Gupkar gang

Anurag -

Love Jihad in Indore: Ashraf pretends to be Ashu to befriend a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

After facing social media outrage, Urdu portal ‘Rekhta’ takes down book glorifying Islamist Ilmuddin, who killed Mahashay Rajpal in 1929 over ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com