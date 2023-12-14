In recent times, the insidious use of AI tools for image and video editing has reached alarming levels. The problems posed by the use of the Artificial Technology with ill intent are very concerning these days. The malicious creation and dissemination of deepfake content, often including pornographic material, have become a potent weapon for blackmail and character defamation. A poignant incident in India involving actress Rashmika Mandana highlights the severity of the issue, that prompted the Indian government to take stringent measures to combat this growing threat.

However, the problem is more critical in countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, where deepfake videos of women, including female leaders, have emerged as a grave concern. In these societies, proliferation of AI-generated deepfakes exacerbates the challenges faced by women in these conservative environments.

In Bangladesh, as the country approaches a critical election, deepfake videos targeting female opposition politicians, Rumin Farhana and Nipun Roy, have surfaced. These manipulative videos, including one featuring a politician in a bikini and another in a swimming pool, raise serious questions about the integrity and privacy of women in the political arena.

The situation is equally dire in Pakistan, where an 18-year-old woman fell victim to an alleged honour killing. Her father and uncle reportedly killed her after a doctored photograph of her with a man went viral. This tragic incident underscores the dangerous consequences of deepfake content created using AI technology, as manipulated images can lead to real-world violence.

In addition to politicians, vulnerable communities like LGBTQ individuals, exemplified by Shahzadi Rai, a transgender member of Pakistan’s Karachi Municipal Council, facing targeted abuses through deepfake images. The implications are severe, risking not only personal safety but also undermining careers and discouraging women from participating in politics and online spaces.

As disinformation campaigns gain momentum, the threat to women’s privacy and safety intensifies. The pervasive use of deepfakes in harassment, scams, and sextortion creates an increasingly unsafe online environment for women in these conservative societies. With the spectre of elections looming, urgent action is required to address the deepfake menace and protect the integrity of women in both public and private spheres.

India, led by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is at the forefront of addressing the deepfake crisis. The government is drafting new rules, demanding social media platforms to swiftly remove deepfake images and videos within 36 hours of notification. Failure to comply may result in the loss of safe-harbour status for these platforms, exposing them to liability for third-party content. Furthermore, the Indian government is contemplating compelling providers and platforms to disclose the identities of deepfake creators.