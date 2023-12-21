On Thursday (21st December), the Delhi High Court instructed the Election Commission to take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi following his contentious remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, which he made while discussing Gautam Adani at an event. In his comments, Rahul Gandhi referred to Modi and Shah as ‘pickpockets’, landing himself in legal trouble.

A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Manmohan said that the alleged statements, however, were not in good taste and hence the Election Commission should examine the matter. In this regard, a notice has been issued to Rahul Gandhi. “Assuming that the time limit for filing a reply is over and no reply has been received, the court directs the Election Commission to take appropriate action in the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within 8 weeks,” the Delhi High Court bench ordered.

In the hearing, the court highlighted that the Election Commission had already stated in its notice dated 23rd November that it would address the issue appropriately. The Court said, “It is every individual’s responsibility to prevent such speeches. But when the election commission has taken action, what is the need for our interference? We agree that these statements are in a bad state.”

The petitioner, Bharat Nagar, informed the High Court that on 22nd November, Rahul Gandhi had made derogatory allegations in a speech against individuals occupying the most senior positions in the government, including the Prime Minister, wherein Rahul Gandhi labelled the PM as a pickpocket.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi said on 21st November, “PM means Panauti (bad omen) Modi. Modi comes on TV and keeps doing Hindu-Muslim and sometimes goes to cricket matches. It is a different matter that he makes the team lose the match. Modi’s job is to divert your attention. There are two pickpockets, one comes and talks to you in front of you, distracts you. By then, someone else picks up your pocket from behind.”

Rahul Gandhi’s remark targeting PM Modi was made in the context of India’s loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, a match PM Modi attended at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The election commission issued a show cause notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi, including his ‘Panauti’ comment blaming Modi for India’s defeat to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final. The poll panel asked the Kerala MP to submit his response by 6 PM on 25th November to explain why no action should be taken against him for using derogatory words against the PM during an election speech in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly polls. However, the Congress scion did not respond.