The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his derogatory words against PM Narendra Modi, including his ‘Panauti’ comment blaming Modi for India’s defeat to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final. The poll panel has asked the Kerala MP to submit his response by 6 PM on 25th November explaining why no action should be taken against him for using derogatory words against the BJP leader during an election speech in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly polls.

EC said that it has received a complaint from BJP alleging that Rahul Gandhi made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minster. BJP in its complaint said that comparing a Prime Minister to a “Jaibkatra” (pickpocket) and using the word “Pannauti” is unbecoming of a very senior leader of the National Political Party.

BJP cited three incidents of Rahul Gandhi using abusive language for PM Modi. The first complaint is about Rahul Gandhi comparing PM Modi to a “Jaibkatra” (pickpocket) in a speech. Rahul Gandhi had said that pickpockets work in pairs, one diverts the attention of the target and the other picks pockets. The Congress leader had used this as an analogy to claim that PM Modi was also diverting the attention of people by talking about Hindu-Muslim issues, while others were stealing from them.

In the second point, BJP complained about Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi a ‘Panauti’ (bad omen) for the Indian cricket team, blaming his presence for the defeat of India in the World Cup final.

It is notable that on 21st November (Tuesday), Rahul Gandhi, in a bizarre argument, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s defeat in the ODI Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad. He argued that the unbeaten Indian Cricket team would have gone on to win the World Cup but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as ‘Panauti’ (bad omen/unlucky charm), made them lose the match. He implies that the presence of PM Modi in the stadium brought bad luck to the Indian team, causing them to lost the World Cup.

Rahul Gandhi had said, “Achhe bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti harwa diya (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the ‘bad omen’ made them lose).”

In the third point, the BJP complained about Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that PM Modi has granted waivers of Rs. 14,00,000 crores to the richest persons in the country in the last 9 years.

BJP in its complaint that the comments violated Section 123 (4) of the R. P. Act, Section 171G, 504, 505 (2), and 499 of IPC and provisions of Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission concurred with BJP, saying that the word ‘Panauti’ ex facie falls in the equity of the prohibition of Section 123 Sub Clause 2 proviso (a)(ii) of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC noted that it had issued a general advisory on 2nd May 2023 where it had “expressed concerns at the plummeting level of political discourse in the campaigning period and advised all to operate within the confines of MCC and as expected decency in public discourse.”

The poll panel further cited Supreme Court orders asking politicians not to use derogatory and abusive language against opponents.

“Accordingly, you are requested to provide your explanation, on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of MCC and relevant penal provisions is not initiated by the Commission,” the notice issued by EC said, asking Rahul Gandi to submit the response by 6 PM on 25 November.