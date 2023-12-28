On Thursday (28th December), DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) chief, actor-politician Vijayakanth passed away at 71 in MIOT Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, December 26, for pneumonia.

A statement from the hospital said, “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023.”

DMDK founder Captain Vijaykanth passes away at a private hospital in Chennai. He was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/xuvyYKV18e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2023

According to reports, he also tested positive for COVID-19 after hospitalisation and was kept on ventilatory support. Earlier, Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital on 20th November as he had serious respiratory issues during the last month. He remained hospitalised for 14 days and came back home on 4th December.

Actor and DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth passes away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.



He was on ventilatory support after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/LcT76Uawef — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Vijayakanth’s public life has been distinguished by a prolific career in cinema, with roles in 154 films, followed by a transition into politics. Known as “Captain” due to his memorable portrayal of military roles on screen, he carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor with a remarkable career in the Tamil film industry.

In 2005, Vijayakanth entered the political arena by establishing the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The party marked its electoral debut in the 2006 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, where it contested independently and secured a considerable number of seats, making a significant impact on the political scene of the state. In the 2011 elections, DMDK joined forces with the AIADMK-led alliance.

Vijayakanth was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on two occasions, representing Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. His political journey reached its zenith when he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Recently, concerns about Vijayakanth’s health prompted him to reduce his political involvement.