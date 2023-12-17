PM Narendra Modi has said that the seriousness of the security breach of the Indian parliament should not be underestimated. He made these remarks in a recent interview with Dainik Jagran.

PM Narendra Modi said, “The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. The Speaker sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. He has implemented all necessary measures. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. We need to go deep into the matter to understand what are the elements and intentions behind this. Solutions should also be found with one mind. In such cases, everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics.”

The Delhi Police has so far arrested six persons for using smoke canisters and raising slogans after intruding into the Lok Sabha hall and Parliament premises on 13th December. Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan had jumped into the Lok Sabha hall while Neelam Singh and Amol Shinde raised slogans after releasing smoke from canisters in the Parliament premises. All four accused were assisted by conspirators Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

The four accused were detained in Parliament itself. The main accused Lalit Jha surrendered before the Delhi Police the next day. The sixth accused, Mahesh Kumawat, was taken into custody on 16th December. All the six accused have been booked under the UAPA. Eight employees of Parliament have also been suspended for security lapses.

Police has since recovered burnt mobile phones of all the accused from Rajasthan, where the key accused Lalit Jha tried to destroy them. Further investigations into the case are underway as police tries to unravel the entire conspiracy.