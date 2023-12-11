On 10th December, Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for digging a four-foot deep pit under the boundary wall of Hindan Air Base. As per media reports, locals discovered a four-foot-deep pit under the boundary wall of the Hindan Air Base located in Ghaziabad. The strategically important air force base is located just 10 KM from Delhi.

Understanding the security concerns, the locals immediately informed the police. A team from Tila Mod police station reached the spot to investigate the matter. A team from the Indian Air Force also reached the spot and filled the pit with mud.

Notably, the Hindan Air Base comes under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. It is one of the largest air bases in Asia. The C-17 transport aircraft of the IAF operates from this air base. During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Air Force had deployed MiG-29 at Hindon Air Base to defend the skies over Delhi. The air base is strategic for forward offensive operations. Next to the 20-foot boundary wall of the air base, there is an empty ground followed by a densely populated residential complex.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, trans-Hindan Zone, said, “A police team immediately reached the spot after receiving information and inspected the area with air force officials. A case has been registered, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

Locals alleged that there have been several incidents of robbery and snatching. Drug addicts and anti-social elements often indulge in such activities.

The Indian Air Force has not released any official statement on the matter. An FIR was registered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Tila Mod Police Station at the request of the Air Force.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth Gautam said the police are checking CCTV footage to find the culprits. Notably, the region where the pit was dug up was not within the range of any CCTV. Further investigation into the matter is underway.