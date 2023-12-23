On Friday (22nd December), Gujarat’s prohibition department lifted the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City), exempting it from the statewide prohibition. Gujarat has upheld a prohibition on the production, storage, sale, and consumption of alcohol. However, in a historic move, the state has decided to allow an exemption for GIFT City, lifting this ban to promote an international business climate. This marks the first such exception in Gujarat’s history.

Gujarat Government allows consuming liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering “Wine and Dine” in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees/owners working in the entire GIFT City. Apart from this, a provision has been… pic.twitter.com/tPpDbw3r5s — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

This easing of restrictions occurred just three weeks before the 10th edition of the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This event is anticipated to feature the inauguration of the offshore campus of Australia’s Deakin University in GIFT City among others.

Gujarat’s prohibition department said in its statement, “The GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub which is bustling with economic activities. An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow `wine and dine’ facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts, and national and international companies.”

It further said, “Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities. Those officially working in the GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants and clubs for wine and dine facilities.”

Owners and employees of firms in GIFT City will be eligible for liquor access permits, while their visitors can obtain temporary permits. These permits will allow them to consume alcohol in designated hotels and restaurants. The state’s prohibition and excise department will oversee the import, storage, and sale of liquor within the city. Currently, visitors from outside Gujarat can purchase alcohol from approved outlets by acquiring a temporary permit.

An official highlighted that, as a global initiative, Gujarat International Finance Tech-City needs to conform to international business norms. He said, “Such rules were previously applicable only to Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and SEZ employees, and the new notification represents a progressive step.”

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs located in or coming to GIFT City will be able to obtain an FL3 license for wine and dine facilities.

The initial proposal to lift the prohibition in Gujarat International Finance Tech-City was submitted in September 2020, emphasising the importance of developing a vibrant evening social life. This move aimed to bring GIFT City’s social offerings in line with those available to professionals in other major financial and tech centres globally.