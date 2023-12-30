On Friday (December 29), poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that chief minister of Bihar and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has become a “burden” in politics. During a media interaction on Friday, Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar has no option but to contest the upcoming elections as a part of INDI Alliance, adding that this is the last phase of Nitish Kumar’s political career.

“This is the last phase of Nitish Kumar’s political career. He himself does not know where he is and where he will be. However, I can say, that before the Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar has no option…he would have to contest the elections as a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Not because he is unwilling to switch sides, but because even if he does, no one will welcome him. Nobody is left today to welcome him (for political alliance). Nitish Kumar, as a political leader, and the JDU, as a political party, have become a huge burden. Anyone who tries to bear this burden will be crushed beneath it,” Prashant Kishor said during a media interaction in Darbhanga on Friday.

Regarding the JDU’s national executive meeting, Prashant Kishore stated that Nitish Kumar has his own style of doing things and that he keeps shuffling the leaders in his party like a deck of cards. This is why, despite being Chief Minister for 18 years, he failed to build a second line of leadership or organisational structure in his party.

Kishor further stated that he would never join hands with Nitish Kumar again. “After Nitish Kumar cheated once, there is no question of allying with him even if he comes to us twenty times,” Prashant Kishor said.

Notably, Nitish Kumar took over the reins of the Janata Dal (United) for the second time after Lalan Singh stepped down at the party’s national executive meeting in the national capital Delhi on Friday.