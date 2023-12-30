Saturday, December 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHome Minister Amit Shah launches reference books on three new criminal laws, the books...
BooksNews Reports
Updated:

Home Minister Amit Shah launches reference books on three new criminal laws, the books give comparisons of new laws with old ones

The Union Minister informed that the three books have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones, highlighting the vision of the government for a speedy justice delivery system.

ANI
6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the reference books on the three recently enacted transformative criminal justice laws passed by Parliament on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha passed the three criminal bills–the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023–replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act. The bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister informed that the three books have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones, highlighting the vision of the government for a speedy justice delivery system.

“Introducing the reference books on the three recently enacted transformative criminal justice laws. The three books published by Eastern Book Company have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones. The books highlight the vision of the government for a fair and speedy justice delivery system,” Shah posed on X.

Thanking the Director and Senior Associate Editor, Shah said, “Heartfelt thanks to Surendra Malik, the Director and Bhumika Indulia, Senior Associate Editor of the publishing house, for swiftly coming up with the books.”

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them.

The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill.

The bills were first introduced during the Monsoon session of Parliament in August. After the Standing Committee on Home Affairs made several recommendations, the government decided to withdraw the bills and introduced their redrafted versions last week.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com