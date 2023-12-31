On 31st December (local time), the United States Navy took decisive action against Houthis in the Red Sea, amid the ongoing attack on ships by the Yemen-based terror group. The US Navy helicopters reportedly destroyed Houthi boats that were trying to hijack the Singapore-registered container ship, the Maersk Hangzhou. The boat is owned and operated by a Danish company. The US Navy also shot down ballistic missiles fired by the group.

As per reports, the US military confirmed that four Houthi-controlled boats originating from Yemen launched the attack at around 06:30 Yemeni time (03:30 GMT) with mounted weapons and small arms. They aggressively approached the Maersk Hangzhou, got within 20 meters of the massive container ship and opened fire at it. The Houthis also attempted to board the ship.

Their action endangered the ship and its crew, prompting the crew to issue a distress call. In the meantime, the security team of the ship returned fire. USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which was operating nearby, responded to the distress call. When the US Navy helicopters from the carrier responded to the attack and reached the spot, the Houthi boats were alarmingly close to the ship. Apart from the Eisenhower aircraft carrier, USS Gravely and the USS Laboon destroyers also responded to the distress call.

The Houthi-controlled boats also fired at the US helicopters that engaged in self-defence and fired on the Houthi boats. As a result, three of the Houthi boars sank, and the crews were eliminated. The fourth board escaped from the scene following the US response.

This was the second attack on Maersk Hangzhou by Houthis within 24 hours. Before the attack by boats, it was hit by a missile fired by Houthis from a region in Yemen controlled by the Houthi group. US Navy destroyer USS Gravely responded to this attack and shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Houthis. The destroyer USS Laboon was also present during the operation.

In a post on X, US Central Command wrote, “USS GRAVELY shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to Houthi attack on merchant vessel. Today at approximately 8:30 PM (Sanaa time), the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance, and the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the ship. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy, and there are no reported injuries. While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships.”

US Central Command added that this is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since 19th November.

The Red Sea is a critical maritime route. Yemen-based group Houthis has been attacking commercial vessels in the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. Their main target is the ships that either originate from Israel or go towards Israel. Recently, Houthis also attacked a vessel with Indian crew on it. There were reports that the ship had an Indian flag, but later, the Indian Navy dismissed the reports and said it was a Gabonese-flagged ship.

The media reported no damage to the Maersk Hangzhou or injuries to the crew. However, in response to the attacks, global shipping giant Maersk announced that it had suspended all sailings through the Red Sea.

Israel-Hamas war and anti-Jew protests

On 7th October 2023, Hamas terrorists launched a massive terror attack on Israel, leading to the death of at least 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals. Following the attack, Israel launched a counter-attack on Hamas to wipe out the terror outfit from the face of the Earth. Initially, Israel hit Hamas locations in Gaza via air strikes. Later, a ground attack by Israeli forces was started to eliminate Hamas terrorists. Hamas is known for using civilians as human shields. When the Palestinians tried to flee the Gaza Strip after IDF urged them to evacuate to save themselves from Israeli air strikes, Hamas reportedly forcefully stopped the civilians. Furthermore, they established underground bunkers across the Gaza Strip, especially under hospitals and schools, as a countermeasure against Israeli forces, as they knew Israel would hesitate in attacking such establishments. The Israel-Hamas war entered its 85st day on 31st December 2023.

The Houthis, who consider themselves allies of Hamas and Hezbollah, have started to attack ships in the Red Sea in response to the Israeli action in Gaza. Houthis originally targeted ships operating from Israeli port Eliat, attacking the ships with missiles and drones in the Red Sea. However, now the Iran-backed group have started to attack ships further away in the Arabian Sea, and any ship navigating the Red Sea. Apart from ships going to and coming from Eliat port, they are also attacking ships navigating through the Suez Canal using missiles and drones.

Such attacks pose a significant threat to global trade as the Houthis are capable of targeting the commercial vessels that are in a critical world shipping route, which has exacerbated tensions in the region. The Houthis attacks on the ships have increased concerns about the safety and freedom of maritime trade routes. As per reports, traffic at the Eilat Port has come down by 85% due to the attacks, and many operators are rerouting their vessels.