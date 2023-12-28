Thursday, December 28, 2023
‘Give us terrorist Hafiz Saeed’: India sends fresh demand to Pakistan, asks to hand over Mumbai blasts mastermind and LeT chief

Saeed's political party, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), is contesting the February 2024 General Elections in the neighbouring country. The party has fielded candidates in all constituencies. His son Talha Saeed is also contesting the upcoming elections.

India demanded extradition of Hafiz Saeed
Reportedly MEA sent an official request for extradition of Hafiz Saeed (Image: India Today)
8

The Ministry of External Affairs has again asked Pakistan to hand over terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is the mastermind of the Mumbai Terrorist Attack of 2008. As per the 28th December report of Islamabad Post, the government of India has once again sent an official request to extradite the terrorist. Islamabad Post’s sources from the foreign ministry said they had received an official request to extradite Saeed as per the law.

Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks. 166 people were killed during the attack. He is the founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Notably, the United States of America has also designated LeT as a terror outfit. Hafiz Saeed has a cash reward of USD one crore for his arrest. As of now, he has been lodged in prison since 2019 for funding terror activities. However, he has appeared in media reports several times that showed his arrest and sentence were only an eyewash.

He is believed to be enjoying the hospitality of the hostile neighbour’s administration while in prison. Not to forget, his political party, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), is contesting the February 2024 General Elections in the neighbouring country. The party has fielded candidates in all constituencies. His son Talha Saeed is also contesting the upcoming elections.

Reports suggest that Saeed uses his experience with running terror outfits to lure voters. He has been promising to bring Islamic State’s entry into Pakistan if his party wins the election.

