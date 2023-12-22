Well-known motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked in a domestic violence case for allegedly assaulting his wife just a day after the marriage. Bindra tied the knot with Yanika on December 6, 2023, and just 8 days later, a case was filed against him alleging that he assaulted his newlywed wife.

The case was filed by Yanika’s brother Vaibhav on 14 December at the Noida Sector 126 police station. The YouTuber has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult), 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

In the complaint, Vaibhav alleged that Vivek Bindra locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and physically assaulted her severely, resulting in injuries all over her body. The incident took place at around 2.30-3.00 AM on 7th December, the day after the day of the wedding, as per the FIR.

The FIR states that the assault was the result of an argument between Vivek Bindra and his mother. When Yanika tried to intervene in the matter, he dragged her into a room, locked her in, and assaulted her causing severe injuries.

The complaint adds that Yanika is unable to hear properly due to the assault on her ears. Yanika has injuries all over the body, and her hairs were pulled out. She is currently admitted to Delhi’s Kailash Deepak Hospital for medical treatment.

This is the latest in the controversies surrounding Vivek Bindra. He is currently involved in a feud with popular YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari, who has alleged that Bindra’s entrepreneurship courses are nothing but a scam, and it is a Pyramid Scheme.

Maheshwari posted a video in which several students of Bindra’s programs alleged that after enrolling into the programs by paying hefty fees, they were asked to further sell the program to others, and no entrepreneurship was being taught to them. The youths alleged that they were duped by Bada Business Private Limited, a company owned by Vivek Bindra, and they could recover the money only if they can dupe others.

However, Bindra has refuted the allegations, saying that Maheswari should have talked to him before making the allegations public.

Apart from this, an old video of Vivek Bindra making casteist comments against Shudras have also surfaced. In that video, he had said Shudras are assistant class of society, they can assist well, but they can’t become leaders. If Shudras are made leaders, the nation will collapse, he had claimed.