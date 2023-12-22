Saturday, December 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsInfluencer Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting wife a day after wedding, FIR...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Influencer Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting wife a day after wedding, FIR says Yankita hospitalised with severe injuries and hearing loss

The FIR states that the assault was the result of an argument between Vivek Bindra and his mother. When Yanika tried to intervene in the matter, he dragged her into a room, locked her in, and assaulted her causing severe injuries.

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Bindra
Vivek Bindra
5

Well-known motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked in a domestic violence case for allegedly assaulting his wife just a day after the marriage. Bindra tied the knot with Yanika on December 6, 2023, and just 8 days later, a case was filed against him alleging that he assaulted his newlywed wife.

The case was filed by Yanika’s brother Vaibhav on 14 December at the Noida Sector 126 police station. The YouTuber has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult), 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

In the complaint, Vaibhav alleged that Vivek Bindra locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and physically assaulted her severely, resulting in injuries all over her body. The incident took place at around 2.30-3.00 AM on 7th December, the day after the day of the wedding, as per the FIR.

The FIR states that the assault was the result of an argument between Vivek Bindra and his mother. When Yanika tried to intervene in the matter, he dragged her into a room, locked her in, and assaulted her causing severe injuries.

The complaint adds that Yanika is unable to hear properly due to the assault on her ears. Yanika has injuries all over the body, and her hairs were pulled out. She is currently admitted to Delhi’s Kailash Deepak Hospital for medical treatment.

This is the latest in the controversies surrounding Vivek Bindra. He is currently involved in a feud with popular YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari, who has alleged that Bindra’s entrepreneurship courses are nothing but a scam, and it is a Pyramid Scheme.

Maheshwari posted a video in which several students of Bindra’s programs alleged that after enrolling into the programs by paying hefty fees, they were asked to further sell the program to others, and no entrepreneurship was being taught to them. The youths alleged that they were duped by Bada Business Private Limited, a company owned by Vivek Bindra, and they could recover the money only if they can dupe others.

However, Bindra has refuted the allegations, saying that Maheswari should have talked to him before making the allegations public.

Apart from this, an old video of Vivek Bindra making casteist comments against Shudras have also surfaced. In that video, he had said Shudras are assistant class of society, they can assist well, but they can’t become leaders. If Shudras are made leaders, the nation will collapse, he had claimed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Favouritism, allowing harassment of women at the workplace, exploitation: How Left ecosystem shielded author of the book on Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Dayashankar Mishra, an author who wrote a book on Rahul Gandhi, has been accused of favouritism, sexual abuse, and exploitation.
Variety

No missile tests, no fishing, ‘Arribada’ is happening: Read how Odisha prepares to welcome lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles coming from faraway oceans

Siddhi Somani -
Human activity has shifted the odds against the survival of these ancient mariners during the past 200 years. Sea turtles are killed for their meat, eggs, skin, and shells; they are also overfished and subject to poaching. The DRDO has decided to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the forest department for the safety of the Olive Ridleys.

After Sakshi Malik quits wrestling in ‘protest’ against WFI election result, Bajrang Punia vows to return his Padma Shri award

Congress’ Mohabbat ki Dukaan exposed: Pro-Kannada groups heckle Marwari shop-owners in Bengaluru

On Gita Jayanti, know the divine glory of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita that teaches the way to live life

Reuters finds ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ in Ayodhya as city prepares to hold grand consecration event

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Trying to sow poison of religious bigotry in harmonious society’: BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over decision to reverse hijab ban

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves decisions taken by the Uniform Civil Code draft committee so far

ANI -

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for third time in liquor policy probe after he went for Vipassana skipping questioning, asks him to appear on January...

ANI -

Commission for Air Quality Management re-imposes GRAP Stage-3 restrictions in Delhi as air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

ANI -

Favouritism, allowing harassment of women at the workplace, exploitation: How Left ecosystem shielded author of the book on Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

This will be a game changer for the payments industry: Payments Council of India welcomes RBI allowing tokenisation of cards through banks

ANI -

After ‘private video’ controversy, Kulhad Pizza couple face the heat of Nihang Sikhs over an Instagram reel, latter threatens to burn their shop

Jhankar Mohta -

18-year-old autistic teen given ‘life in hospital’ sentence after he hacked Nvdia, BT/EE, and then hacked GTA-VI without even a laptop in police custody

OpIndia Staff -

No missile tests, no fishing, ‘Arribada’ is happening: Read how Odisha prepares to welcome lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles coming from faraway oceans

Siddhi Somani -

After Sakshi Malik quits wrestling in ‘protest’ against WFI election result, Bajrang Punia vows to return his Padma Shri award

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com