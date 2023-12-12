More than fifty thousand people gathered in Begusarai at the call of Inspector General of Police Vikas Vaibhav. The event ‘Namaste Bihar’ organized by IPS Vaibhav is being massively talked about as he started a campaign in Bihar to raise social consciousness, and hundreds of programs have been planned under the said campaign.

During the “Namaste Bihar” program held at GD College in Begusarai, IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav stated that a man becomes great when his thinking is big. In Bihar, there are about 9 crore youths under 30 years of age. Bihar must become a developed state if India is to become a developed nation, he said.

IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav has established a ‘Let’s Inspire Bihar’ NGO to continue the social campaign and lead the development of the state of Bihar. Speaking at the ‘Namaste Bihar’ program, he said that there are those who wish for caste strife to persist forever. This needs to end for us. He said that if people want to work for the government, they should go ahead and do so, but should not practice corruption within the system. “It is crucial that we carry out our duties honestly in order to achieve our collective goal of development. More than 50 thousand people are being claimed to have participated in this program.

IPS Vikas Vaibhav said that if Bihar has to be made a developed state, then people there will first have to improve the business and industry sectors. People should participate in profit-making and contribute to the state economy, he said. People associated with Bihar from all over the country participated in the said event which is widely being discussed on social media.

Senior journalist Vikas Bhadauria wrote on Twitter, “IPS Vikas Vaibhav has started a campaign named Let’s Inspire Bihar, a big rally of this campaign was held in Begusarai. This crowd attracted attention though it was not a political or religious program, thousands of members associated with this campaign have so far done many programs in the country and abroad.

“Today, when these people gathered, there was a demand that people should be freed from caste-sect, sectarianism, rise up, and together build the brightest and golden future of Bihar. Moreover, the target has also been set to restore Bihar’s development by the year 2047, where there would be no migration, no lack of education or employment, however, such movements are the lifeblood of a dynamic Indian and it is important that they continue to be spread,” Bhadauria tweeted.

आईपीएस विकास वैभव ने Let's Inspire Bihar नाम का अभियान शुरू किया है, इस अभियान की एक बड़ी रैली बेगूसराय में हुई, इस भीड़ ने इसलिए ध्यान खींचा क्यों कि ये राजनीतिक या धार्मिक कार्यक्रम नहीं था, इस अभियान से जुड़े हज़ारों सदस्य अब तक देश-विदेशों में कई कार्यक्रमों कर चुके हैं, आज… pic.twitter.com/sr184PpVtC — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) December 10, 2023

The unique aspect of this event is that this massive assembly of thousands of people was organized without the support of any political power. Nor was there going to be any benefit to the people, yet such a huge gathering took place only with the intention to restore and bring back the development of Bihar. The attendees even pledged saying, “I will transform Bihar and honor the land of my ancestors. We’re embracing resolutions.”

What is ‘Let’s Inspire Bihar’?

‘Let’s Inspire Bihar’ is an NGO, which runs social awareness and public awareness campaigns. It was founded by IPS Vikas Vaibhav. The goal of the people associated with this NGO is to build a developed and better Bihar state. Through this NGO, Biharis living outside Bihar are also connected and are ready to provide all kinds of support. According to IPS Vikas Vaibhav, social rather than political change is necessary for Bihar’s redevelopment. He is campaigning nonstop to bring about this transformation.

What does IPS Vaibhav think about Bihar politics?

Vikas Vaibhav, posted in Bihar as an IPS officer, has never said publicly about his involvement in politics, but he always says that the right people have to come into politics. If honest people come into politics, change in society will also arrive rapidly.

According to IPS Vikas Vaibhav, decent, altruistic, and truthful people ought to enter politics. In the meantime, speculation about his desire to go into politics has begun. However, Vikas Vaibhav stated in a media interview that he is currently occupied with rebuilding Bihar through his NGO.

“I am busy making people aware. Instead of being with my family every Saturday and Sunday, I try to be with the entire Bihar, so that I can bring social change in Bihar,” he said. He added that he will not stop here, but a similar big program will be organized in Arrah on 20th December.