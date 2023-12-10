On Saturday (9th December), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended a program in Pathargama in the Godda area of Jharkhand. While addressing various beneficiaries of different state government schemes, the CM asked in his speech whether the girls present there get the money to buy a cycle. In response, the girls answered ‘No’, leaving the CM visibly embarrassed. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had arrived to participate in the ‘Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ programme organised at Pathargama in Godda. He interacted with the children and the beneficiaries of the program. During this, the Chief Minister asked the girls whether they got the money for bicycles under the state scheme or not.

The girls responded by saying no. After this, Hemant Soren asked the officer standing behind him on the stage the reason for not providing the money for the bicycle. Hemant Soren was told the money was being sent to the girls’ account. He further asked if the girls were getting benefitted from the Savitribai Phule scheme of the state government. This time, the ‘No’ from the girls was even louder. A video of this whole exchange has gone viral on social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party also shared this video of Hemant Soren through their official account on the social media platform X. In the caption, the BJP wrote, “The hollow promises of the false government have been exposed. The daughters of Jharkhand exposed Hemant Soren’s false promises in front of him.”

BJP State President Babulal Marandi also shared the video and said that the CM has removed the video from the official platform, and asked how will he hide the corruption in the state.

सुनने में आ रहा है कि हेमंत ने अपने जगहंसाई वाला ये वीडियो सरकारी प्लेटफॉर्म से हटा दिया है l हेमंत जी, आपने वीडियो तो हटा दिया लेकिन…



– झारखंड के दामन पर भ्रष्टाचार की जो कालिख आपने पोती है, उसे कैसे मिटाएंगे?



– अलमारी से जो नोटों का जखीरा मिला है, उसका हिसाब कब देंगे?



-… pic.twitter.com/Uwx7UiSosm — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) December 9, 2023

Hemant Soren later said in the video that those who have already received the money in the Savitribai Phule scheme, only they will get it, and there is no rule now for money for the other children. Regarding the money for the cycle, the CM said that money will be directly transferred to the accounts and won’t be given there.