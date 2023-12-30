On Friday (29th December), a woman named Afsana Khatoon was arrested in Jharkhand’s Giridih district for allegedly killing her two-year-old son. The woman killed her baby because she was reportedly irritated with his crying while on a phone call. The incident reportedly occured in Golgo of Bengabad Police Station area.

According to the family, the woman was talking to someone on the phone. During this time the child started crying out loud. The family alleged that instead of pacifying him, she got enraged and strangulated her son to death.

As per reports, Afsana Khatoon was married six years ago to Nizamuddin, who is deaf and mute. Afsana is a resident of Suggasar village of Pachamba police station area. The couple had two sons. The elder son is four-years-old while the younger son was two-years-old.

On Thursday (28th December) night, an argument broke out between the husband and wife. After this, Afsana expelled the husband from the room and locked herself in along with her younger son. She got irritated by the baby’s crying and pushed him off the bed dropping him on the floor.

The murder came to light when she called her husband inside the room to sleep. But when he arrived, he found their son unconscious. Subsequently, they rushed the toddler to the hospital, but he had died by then.

Afsana Khatoon defended herself claiming that she had no intention of killing the child. She reportedly said she was angry after she the quarrel with her husband.

When she was talking to someone over the phone, the child started crying loudly. This angered her and she beat the child and pushed him.

However, her father-in-law Rojan Ansari said that her family members are labourers and natives of Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago Afsana had returned from U.P after which, she kept talking to someone over the phone. Rojan Ansari suspects that Afsana strangulated his grandson.

Police station in-charge Vikas Paswan stated that after receiving the information, the woman and the deceased child were brought to the police station from Golgo on Friday morning. The body of the baby was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Sadar Hospital.

A case has been registered and Afsana has been sent to jail.