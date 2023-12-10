Nine individuals who were found abusing social media in Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts were the target of legal action by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on 9th December, according to a statement from the police.

The action was taken only a few days after the corresponding district magistrates in the valley warned to initiate legal proceedings against anyone disseminating false information, anti-national narratives and other materials that would disturb the tranquil atmosphere of the society. The instruction was issued last week under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 to prevent the transmission of anything that is sensitive to certain communities or that encourages terrorism and secessionism.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused for uploading hateful and abusive content as well as spreading rumours online. According to cops, three people have been identified by police named Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, a resident of Check Wangund Dooru along with Rameez Ashraf Hadi from Watnad Kokernag and Umer Farooq Ganie alias Ghazi Sir of Ratherpora Khairbugh Srigufwara.

The cops mentioned that the videos posted by them on social media platforms consisted of seditious and provocative elements. A resident of Wani Mohalla Baliharan Pattan named Bilal Ahmad Wani was named by the Baramulla Police as a provocateur and rumour monger.

Police in the Pulwama district’s Awantipora area filed a lawsuit against Sheeraz Ahmed Beigh of Beighpora, Awantipora for spreading inflammatory and inciting material on social media, according to the officials. According to them, the Budgam authorities in an effort to maintain peace and order enforced severe penalties on anyone who used social media sites to propagate rumours.

They added that two miscreants had been apprehended and brought before the magistrate and that investigations into the matter were still underway. In a similar vein, authorities in Ganderbal filed charges against two people for posting and transmitting offensive material on social media. They were recognised as Waseem Mushtaq Malik from Safapora and Nunner Ganderbal’s Aadil Ahmed Rather. Authorities noted that it was discovered that the people were disseminating offensive material on social media and legal action has been started against both of them by the District Magistrate’s most recent order.

Speaking to media in Bandipora, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi cautioned that anyone seen purposely or inadvertently spreading narratives linked to terrorism or anti-national sentiment as well as causing disturbances to public order would be liable to severe police action. He urged parents to keep an eye on their kids to prevent them from mistakenly or purposely spreading rumours online.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Police RR Swain highlighted, “Under 144 Code of Criminal Procedure, we will bring a law under which any content message, video, photo, audio that can harm communal sensitivity or can threaten anyone will be a crime. You can’t forward such things too.” Kashmir Police asserted, “We urge the public to be vigilant against such individuals who spread hateful content on social media. Anyone found engaging in such activities will be dealt strictly with in accordance with the law.”

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioners issued orders under section 144 of CrPC which forbids and directs the public to desist from “posting,” “uploading,” or “propagating” messages or content that glorifies terrorists and their actions, intimidates and terrorizes individuals, the general public, or specific groups within the public, and encourages or exhorts members of the public to resort to violence by inciting, encouraging, and spreading disaffection and hatred, propagates false narratives and terrorist and secessionist ideology, fosters feelings of hatred and ill-will based on religion, and is likely to disturb peace and order.