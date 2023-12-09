A 28-year-old young man residing in the vicinity of Aluva in Kochi took his own life after posting an obituary for himself on his Instagram page.

Ajmal Shereef was discovered hanging in a room at his residence around 6:30 PM on Friday, according to authorities.

With over 14,000 followers on Instagram, Ajmal had shared a post featuring his photo and the caption ‘RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2023’ before resorting to this tragic measure, as per the police statement.

“Deeply Saddened to inform that Ajmal Shereef has passed away. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” the post read.

The family of the victim said Shereef was somewhat depressed due to his inability to secure a satisfactory job, the police were quoted as saying in a report published by New Indian Express.

Following the postmortem examination, the body was released to the deceased’s relatives.