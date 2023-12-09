Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Instagram influencer Ajmal Shereef dies of suicide after posting obituary, family says he...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Instagram influencer Ajmal Shereef dies of suicide after posting obituary, family says he was depressed due to inability to secure a job

With over 14,000 followers on Instagram, Ajmal had shared a post featuring his photo and the caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2023' before resorting to this tragic measure, as per the police statement.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Instagram suicide
Representative Image (Source: ABN TV)
15

A 28-year-old young man residing in the vicinity of Aluva in Kochi took his own life after posting an obituary for himself on his Instagram page.

Ajmal Shereef was discovered hanging in a room at his residence around 6:30 PM on Friday, according to authorities.

With over 14,000 followers on Instagram, Ajmal had shared a post featuring his photo and the caption ‘RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2023’ before resorting to this tragic measure, as per the police statement.

“Deeply Saddened to inform that Ajmal Shereef has passed away. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” the post read.

The family of the victim said Shereef was somewhat depressed due to his inability to secure a satisfactory job, the police were quoted as saying in a report published by New Indian Express.

Following the postmortem examination, the body was released to the deceased’s relatives.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com