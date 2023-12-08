Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLeft parties not running inter-faith marriage bureaus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after cleric accuses...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Left parties not running inter-faith marriage bureaus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after cleric accuses communists of helping Muslim women marry Hindu men

Nasar Faizy Koodathai, secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham which is the youth wing of the powerful Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, held CPI-M responsible for the promotion of interfaith marriages among the Muslim women.

OpIndia Staff
Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and Nasar Faizy Koodathai (R)
Pinarayi Vijayan (left) and Nasar Faizy Koodathai (right)
20

On 7th December, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that no one could prevent a young man and woman from getting married if they decided to do so out of love for each other regardless of their caste or religious beliefs. His statement came in light of the accusation made by a popular Islamic leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai that the ruling Left party in the southern state was promoting inter-faith marraiges.

According to the chief minister, parents on both sides or in both families have always rejected these kinds of unions however that hasn’t stopped them. He stated that the SFI (Students Federation of India) which is the student wing of the CPI-M (Communist Party of India-Marxist) and the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) which is the Left party’s youth outfit were not acting as “inter-caste marriage bureaus.”

He asserted, “Such changes are happening in the state in accordance with the times and no organisation or the government is doing anything to bring about these changes. If a young man and woman like each other and decide to get married, no one in the world can prevent that. If someone thinks they can prevent it, they need to realise it is not possible,” while responding to the queries regarding the charges levelled by the Islamic scholar.

Reverse Love Jihad: Controversial statement made by the Islamic leader

On 6th December at the community meeting in Kozhikode, Nasar Faizy Koodathai, secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham which is the youth wing of the powerful Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama held CPI-M responsible for the promotion of interfaith marriages among the Muslim women. He claimed that the party along with its youth and student divisions are supporting the ‘abduction and marriage off to non-Muslims’ of Muslim girls. He cautioned his community to ‘beware’ of these kinds of instances and advised them to be on the lookout for the party’s ‘tactics with the label of secularism.’

He alleged, “Some people believe that marriages between Muslim and Hindu communities are secularism. They are widely promoting interfaith marriages. Even the party leaders are supporting this and party offices are being used for this. Young Muslim women are being ‘abducted’ with the support of SFI, DYFI and CPM and married off to non-Muslims. Mahallu committees should be vigilant against those trying to destroy the identity of Muslim women, and they should join hands to fight the denouncement of religion.” Interestingly, the Islamic outfit is associated with the Indian Union Muslim League, a political ally of the Kerala Congress.

This is the first time a prominent Muslim figure connected to the powerful group of Sunni Muslim clerics has spoken out against interfaith unions in a state. Kerala is particularly infamous for multiple Love Jihad occurrences against Hindu women. Muslims have been exposed by Hindus repeatedly for engaging in the abhorrent practice. The Catholic organisations there have also voiced grievances on numerous occasions regarding incidences of love jihad in which Christian females are singled out, seduced and eventually converted to Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

High priest to lead the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a descendant of priest who presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati...

OpIndia Staff -

After expulsion from Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra gets back to screaming, repeats ‘Bh*dwa, Kat*a’ rant, says will fight BJP even in the gutter

OpIndia Staff -

US: New Mexico State sues Meta after probe finds Facebook promoting sexual content to minors, recommending handles of predators

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC refuses to quash chargesheet against man booked for derogatory Facebook posts on PM Modi and Indian Army, says statement could divide society

OpIndia Staff -

Lok Sabha expels Mahua Moitra after Ethics Panel report on her corruption and bribery, Opposition stages walkout

OpIndia Staff -

6,450 dowry deaths in 2022: Shahana’s suicide brings under the spotlight the chronic social evil afflicting modern India

Shraddha Pandey -

Bihar: Female students in the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Nalanda accuse HOD and other doctors of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Every single rupee looted from public will have to be returned: PM Modi says as I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu unearth ₹300...

OpIndia Staff -

Ethics Committee panel tables report on Mahua Moitra, recommends her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ scandal, calls for intense inquiry: Details

ANI -

Tamil Nadu Church groups which led Kudankulam protests, receive foreign funds even after FRCA cancellation, MP writes to MHA: Read full details

Siddhi Somani -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com