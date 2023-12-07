Several incidents of Love Jihad and violence by Islamists have emerged from the state of Kerala in the recent past, drawing attention to the concerns regarding the safety of non-Muslim women. Amid this, a well-known Islamic leader in Kerala has indicated that Muslim girls are deliberately being targeted by non-Muslims and are being converted to other religions.

Nasar Faizy Koodathai, secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, the youth wing of the influential Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama addressed the community meeting in Kozhikode on Wednesday (6th December). He blamed the ruling CPM for promoting interfaith marriages against Muslim girls. He stated that the Muslim girls are being ‘abducted and married off to non-Muslims’ with the backing of the party and its youth and student wings.

He warned the Muslim community people to ‘beware’ of such incidents and said that the community should remain vigilant about the CPM’s ‘tactics with the label of secularism’.

“Recently we have seen unscrupulous political strategies to promote interfaith marriages. The Constitution permits Muslims should marry Muslims and Hindus should marry Hindus. But certain people have a crooked view that Bhartiya culture can be promoted only when a Hindu marries a Muslim. Muslim girls are being abducted with the backing of the party’s offices, newspaper offices, leaders of the CPM, DYFI, and the SFI, and they are being married off to non-Muslims. Mahallu (masjid) committees should stand united against such rejection of religion,” he said.

Kerala’s Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, known as ‘Samastha’ has ties to the Indian Union Muslim League, a Kerala Congress ally. On the other hand, the CPM has been courting Muslims through the organization lately, and its leaders have discussed a wide range of topics on stage with the clerics.

This is the first time a Muslim leader associated with the influential body of Sunni Muslim clerics has raised his voice against interfaith marriage in a state. Notably, Kerala is notorious for several incidents of Love Jihad against Hindu women. Hindus have time and again exposed Muslims for engaging in love jihad. Thr Catholic organizations in Kerala too have complained repeatedly about incidents of love jihad where Christian girls are targeted and brainwashed by love affairs, then converted to Islam.

Non-Muslim girls and women are deceptively trapped in a ‘love affair’ by Islamists who later forcefully convert their respective religions to Islam. The Islamists are also offered monetary rewards and capital benefits for converting Hindu women to Islam. Reports mention that several Islamic organizations from several Islamic countries provided funds to these people for this purpose.

Several such cases and the deliberate intentions of Islamists regarding conversion came to the fore recently after the Indian government imposed a ban on a terrorist organization named the Popular Front of India (PFI). It was reported that the PFI asked its cadres and other Muslims to force Hindu women to convert their religion to Islam. At every PFI gathering, the activists would influence Muslims to run the agenda of love jihad and religious conversion. The organization had also declared a financial reward of Rs 2 lakh, a shop, and a house to anyone who would convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

The roots of radical Islam have sunk deep into Kerala. Though such incidents get less attention from the mainstream media, there’s no denying that it’s a ticking time bomb. Using women as tools and weapons, through either sex slavery or usage in terror recruitment is no longer a secret in the post-ISIS era. Both state and federal governments must treat it seriously and come up with effective solutions to combat it.

A recently released Bollywood movie named The Kerala Story also exposed the harsh reality of the state of Kerala where Islamist terrorists and Muslims trap non-Muslim girls in ‘love affairs’ and forcefully convert their religion to Islam. The incidents of love jihad were brought to attention when it was discovered that multiple women have been recruited to be sent as ISIS wives and sex slaves by a dedicated group working in Kerala.