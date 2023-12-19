Tuesday, December 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLK Advani and MM Joshi accept invitation to attend Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

LK Advani and MM Joshi accept invitation to attend Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony extended by VHP

Alok Kumar, the International Working President of the VHP, has requested both Advani and Joshi to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' programme of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January next year.

OpIndia Staff
VHP invites LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi for 'Pran Prathistha' of Ram Mandir
VHP leaders meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani
14

Amid media reports that Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have politely declined to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reached out to the veteran BJP leaders.

Alok Kumar, the International Working President of the VHP, has requested both Advani and Joshi to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January next year.

The VHP leader said both leaders assured him they would try their best to attend the event. It must be mentioned that LK Advani is 96 years old while Murali Manohar Joshi is 89 years old.

According to some media reports, the duo had previously turned down the invites to the Ram Mandir’s inauguration event due to their advanced age.

Notable individuals who have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple include actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia who played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the hit TV series ‘Ramayana,’ industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors.

Over 7,000 guests comprising 3,000 VIPs have received invites from the Ram Mandir Trust. There will also be an invitation sent to the families of the karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement.

Further invitees consist of 4,000 seers, writers, journalists, scientists, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and esteemed figures from all around the nation.

The construction of the Ram temple has been moving along steadily under the direction of the Ayodhya Trust. The general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai released splendid images of the temple’s sanctuary sanctorum on 9th December ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2023 between noon and 12:45 pm.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslk advani, murali manohar joshi, ram mandir, pran pratishta ceremony, lk advani ram mandir, murali manohar joshi ram mandir
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com