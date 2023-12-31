A case of love jihad took place in Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh where Ali Siddiqui posed as Monu Yadav to lure a minor Hindu girl into a love trap. Ali Siddiqui eloped with the girl on 25th November 2023, luring her on the pretext of marriage and then raped the girl after taking her to his house. Ali was arrested by the Kavinagar police station’s team on 29th December 2023. The accused in this case of love jihad is booked under relevant sections of POCSO and sections of rape.

On 25th November 2023, a family living in the Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction reported that their daughter is missing. CCTV footage later revealed the girl, a 10th-grade student, being taken away from her home on a motorcycle. The investigation led to the discovery that the bike was registered under the name of Ali Siddiqui. Armed with this information, the family approached the police.

The police initiated an investigation and launched an extensive search for the young female victim. During one attempt near Sanjay Nagar, they nearly apprehended the suspect. However, he managed to escape after abandoning the girl in Sanjay Nagar. On Friday (29th December), the authorities successfully arrested the accused.

The individual apprehended by the police is 22-year-old Ali Siddiqui, who resides in Saare Home Society, Mansarovar Park, Wave City area near Lalkuan. Investigations revealed that approximately one and a half months back, he had initiated contact with the student via social media, using the pseudonym Monu Yadav. This interaction eventually led to the two forming a friendship.

Ali, posing as Monu Yadav, deceived the minor girl by feigning romantic interest and promising marriage, ultimately leading her away from her home. He then raped the girl. Police authorities reported that the girl was rescued and had undergone a medical examination. Her statement was also recorded. The police are now proceeding with the case by applying charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges.

Accused Ali Siddiqui posed as Monu Yadav. Image Source: Dainik Jagran

The teenager became so ensnared by the accused’s deceitful persuasion that once she left with him, she was reluctant to return home. Upon interrogation, Ali Siddiqui confessed that he had assumed the identity of Monu Yadav to gain the teenager’s trust and befriend her.

Abhishek Srivastava – ACP of the Kavinagar police station in Ghaziabad – said, “On 25th November 2023, a complaint was received at the Kavinagar police station against a person Monu Yadav. The complaint stated that he had lured a minor girl and fled away with her. A case under relevant sections was immediately filed here based on this complaint and an investigation was launched by forming various teams.”

The ACP added, “On 29th December, the team of police personnel from the Kavinagar police station arrested the accused Monu Yadav. The interrogation revealed that his real name is Ali Siddiqui. He is the son of Imtiaz Ali. He took the pseudonym Monu Yadav to gain the trust of the victim and befriend her. Based on the interrogation and all other evidence in this case, we are filing the charge sheet to be submitted in front of the honourable court. We are committed to ensuring further legal action against him.”