On 11th December (Monday), the Bhartiya Janata Party appointed Mohan Yadav as the CM-designate of Madhya Pradesh, as per reports. A consensus to elect Mohan Yadav as the new CM of the State was reached at the legislature party meeting. Yadav is a three-time MLA, and he is currently representing the Ujjain South constituency.

According to reports, the outgoing CM of BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had proposed the name of Mohan Yadav in the legislative party meeting.

Additionally, the newly elected CM Mohan Yadav will be assisted by two Deputy Chief Ministers, namely Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. While former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the new Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

BJP had sent three central observers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Asha Lakra, and K Laxman, who met the newly-elected party MLAs in Bhopal and arrived at this decision.

Who is the new CM-designate, Dr. Mohan Yadav

Dr. Mohan Yadav has served as the Higher Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh and is counted among the top leaders of the Ujjain division.

Born on 25th March 1965, Yadav started student politics at Madhav Science College and held many positions in the party. In 1982, he was the co-secretary of the Madhava Vigyan Mahavidyalaya Students’ Union and in 1984, he was the President of the Madhava Vigyan Mahavidyalaya Students’ Union.

Mohan Yadav assumed the responsibility of Municipal Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (Ujjain) in the year 1984 and Department Head in 1986.

In the year 1988, Yadav was the state co-secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (Madhya Pradesh) and a member of the national executive. He was the State Minister of the State Unit of the Council in 1989-90 and the National Minister of the Council in the year 1991-92. In 1993-95, he served as the functionary (Sangh Karyavah) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Ujjain Nagar.

In 1998, Mohan Yadav also became a member of the Advisory Committee of the Western Railway Board. After this, he worked in different positions in the organisation. Between 2004-2010, he was the Chairman of the Ujjain Development Authority (Minister of State status). He also became the Chairman (Cabinet Minister status) of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, Bhopal from 2011-2013.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013. Even in 2018, the party trusted him and he was successful in winning the elections again. When the BJP government was formed in 2020, Mohan Yadav again became a minister, and now he has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla

One of the Deputy CMs, Jagdish Devda, did his M.A. in Economics in 1979 from Vikram University, Ujjain, and completed his L.L.B. degree in 1985. In 1986, Devda worked as Professor in English at Vikram University, Ujjain, in 1986.

BJP MLA Jagdish Devda has been winning the Malhargarh constituency since 2008. He won the 2013 elections by defeating Congress’ Shyamlal Jokchand and he beat Congress candidate Parshuram Sisodia in 2018 by 11,872 votes.

Devda has won four consecutive elections from the Malhargarh constituency in 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023. Earlier, he represented the Suwasara constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1990, 1993, and 2003.

Devda is said to have a strong influence in the RSS and has served in many profiles, including commercial taxes, planning, economic and statistics. He served as the Minister of finance of the state in the previous government.

The other Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla was elected to the assembly for the first time in 2003. Shukla served in several ministries since then under Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP government, and now he has been elevated to the Deputy CM post in the state.