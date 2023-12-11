Monday, December 11, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav to be new CM, 2 deputy CM names also announced

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting. Later Mohan Yadav was announced as the CM.

8

Mohan Yadav, who was a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pick as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Union Minister Narendra Tomar will be Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin’s seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting.

The BJP on Thursday announced the three central observers, which include Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary for the state.

During the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress returned to power with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking the oath as the chief minister but a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the BJP camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

But this time again, when the BJP emerged victorious with a thumping majority, the party has appointed central observers so speculations are being made in the political corridor that the party may bring a new CM face in the state.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

