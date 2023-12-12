On Monday (11th December) evening, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his ‘friend’ Nawab over a minor dispute of ₹3000. The incident took place in Khurja city in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Sameer. Nawab and Sameer had a fight in the Tarinan locality on Sunday (10th December) over a sum of ₹3000. However, a compromise was reached between the two following the intervention of locals into the matter.

A day later, the victim went to the market along with his brother Hanif. Nawab confronted him and attacked Sameer with a knife. The accused slit the victim’s throat and stabbed 12 times in his neck and stomach.

बुलंदशहर जिले के खुर्जा इलाके में 23 वर्षीय समीर की गला काटकर हत्या। आरोपी नवाब ने Video बनाकर हत्या कुबूली। नवाब का समीर की बहन से प्रेम प्रसंग था। अब लड़की के घरवाले शादी कहीं और करने की तैयारी में थे और नवाब को ब्लैकमेल भी कर रहे थे। पैसा न देने पर 376 में फंसाने की धमकी दे… pic.twitter.com/IRXR2zigN7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 12, 2023

Nawab managed to flee the crime scene and soon after released a video on social media. The accused claimed that Sameer took money from him (₹1500 on two occasions) but did not return it for the past 15 months.

In the video, Nawab was heard saying that he was in love with the sister of the victim. He claimed that Sameer’s family was planning to marry her somewhere else and was soliciting money from him.

According to the accused, the family of the victim were also threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. “I am ready to face the consequences of the law,” Nawab was heard saying.

Police launches investigation into the matter

In the meantime, Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. On receiving information about the matter, the Station-in-charge of Khurja reached the crime spot with his team. They recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene.

As per reports, some family members of the victim fainted after seeing his mutilated body. According to the Sameer’s brother Hanif, Nawab had threatened to kill the other members of the family as well.

A probe has been initiated into the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused, who is currently on the run from the law enforcement authorities.