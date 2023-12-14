Thursday, December 14, 2023
Attempt to burn Bittu Bajrangi’s brother alive, mob attacked after confirming he was brother of Hindu activist who was hounded by Islamists during Nuh violence

The attackers led by Armaan first confirmed the identity of Bittu Bajrangi's brother Mahesh Panchal. Then they poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

OpIndia Staff
Bittu Bajrangi's brother Mahesh Panchal
Bittu Bajrangi's brother Mahesh Panchal (left). Image Source: Jagran and Faridabad Police
8

Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested during the violence in Nuh, is once again being targeted. His family is also targeted by anti-Hindu forces in the Nuh and Mewat regions. On Wednesday night (13th December 2023), an attempt was made to kill Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal. The attackers attempted to burn him alive by pouring petrol on him. Bittu Bajrangi’s brother resides in Jhabua, Faridabad in Haryana.

Mahesh Panchal is currently hospitalised and in a serious condition. According to his statement, one of the assailants goes by the name Armaan. Armaan’s father operates a juice shop in the Jhabua vegetable market.

According to reports, the attackers led by Armaan first confirmed the identity of Bittu Bajrangi’s brother, Mahesh Panchal. They asked Mahesh Panchal, “Are you Bittu Bajrangi’s brother?” As soon as Mahesh answered “Yes”, the attackers poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

Bittu Bajrangi admitted Mahesh Panchal to the hospital. Mahesh Panchal’s condition has become critical in the hospital. Upon receiving information, the police also arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The assailants attacked after midnight

Mahesh, who runs a shop in Faridabad’s Dabua vegetable market, was delayed in returning home. Around 1 am, Armaan and 4-5 others arrived in a car and targeted him. Mahesh Panchal, in his police statement, identified one of the assailants as Armaan. Reportedly, Mahesh has sustained severe burn injuries, estimated to be around 60%, and his condition is in critical condition.

Who is Bittu Bajrangi?

Bittu Bajrangi is a Hindu activist who raises his voice for the unity of Hindus. After the violence that erupted in Nuh in the Mewat region, his name gained more traction in the news. Subsequently, he was also arrested in a case of a clash with the police. At present, Bittu Bajrangi is out of jail on bail.

In this case, all Hindu organisations supported him. Initially, the rumour spread rapidly that Bittu Bajrangi’s name had come in the violence, but the police made it clear that action was taken against Bittu Bajrangi not related to the Nuh violence, but in the case of a clash with the police.

