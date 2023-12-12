On 12th December (Tuesday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party accusing it of pulling heists for more than seven decades. Taking to X, PM Modi argued that India doesn’t need fictional series like ‘Money Heist’ as it has the Congress party doing ‘legendary’ heists for 70 years and counting.

PM Modi said, “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!”

PM Modi made the above remarks while quoting a tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP. The quoted tweet had a video embedded in it.

The video highlighted the recent IT raids on Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. Notably, the counting of seized money from these raids on premises linked with the Congress leader is still ongoing on the 7th day. As per reports, it could breach the Rs 500 crore mark.

BJP’s tweet caption read, “Congress presents the 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐒𝐓!”. In the background, the video had the famous title track of the popular Spanish series ‘La Casa De Papel’ whose English spin-off ‘Money Heist’ has been among the most-watched series on OTT platforms. Incidentally, the series revolves around robbing banks.

Cornering the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi for their alleged closeness and support to party MP Dhiraj Sahu, the video shows the latter’s picture with Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. BJP has been lambasting the grand old party for indulging in rampant corruption and asserting that it can’t run away from accountability for the recent disclosures of huge piles of unaccounted cash from the properties of its Rajya Sabha MP.

Notably, following the IT raids which unearthed hundreds of crores of cash from Sahu’s properties, Congress claimed that it had nothing to do with his businesses and only the accused could explain the source of such a huge pile of cash.

Earlier, PM Modi had slammed the Congress party while referring to the reports of Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. In a tweet that went viral, PM Modi had asserted that every penny looted from the public will be recovered.